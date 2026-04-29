Arts & Culture (04/29/26)

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Husband and wife mount exhibit on flowers and faith

THIS APRIL, a quiet and meaningful exhibition invites viewers to step away from the rush of the city and into a space of reflection. Flores et Fides (Flowers and Faith), on view until May 7 at RiseSpace Art Gallery in Makati, brings together husband-and-wife artists Paolo and AJ Buñag in their first two-person show. Working in acrylic on canvas, Mrs. Buñag presents floral compositions, while Mr. Buñag’s works interpret moments from the life of Christ through a modern, minimalist lens, influenced by his background in graphic design. The exhibition is on view Tuesdays to Sundays at RiseSpace Art Gallery, 2F Comuna Bldg., 238 Pablo Ocampo Sr. Ext., Brgy. San Antonio, Makati City. Admission is free.

Collaborative art showcase to support childcare

ONGOING until May 10, the exhibition Echoes of Light Through Time is on view at The Hangout Coworking Space in Ortigas, Pasig City. The exhibit features pieces from the GK Art Gallery and Events Place, the United Fine Artists of the Philippines, and independent Filipino artists. A portion of the proceeds generated from the event will directly support the programs of Operation Compassion Philippines (OCP), a nonprofit organization dedicated to holistic community transformation through childcare and development, disaster response, sustainable livelihood, and advocacy for foster care and adoption. On May 9, the granddaughter of Apo Whang-Od will lead traditional mambabatok tattooing at the exhibit, bringing heritage art into a contemporary setting.

Augmented reality exhibit opens at SM Aura

ALLIANCE FRANÇAISE DE MANILLE, the Embassy of France in the Philippines, and SM Supermalls recently opened Uramado Augmented Reality: Tanukis Awake at SM Aura in Taguig. The interactive exhibition by French-Cambodian artist Julie Stephen Cheng blends storytelling and digital technology. Following exhibitions in Paris, New York, Madrid, and cities in India, Thailand, Japan, and China, the mystical forest creatures (tanukis) of Uramado can now be found at SM Aura until June 25, and SM Podium from July 1 to 31.

On Your Feet! to be staged in July

THE music of Gloria Estefan will come alive onstage through On Your Feet!, a Broadway and West End musical that will be produced in Manila. It tells the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan and will run at the Proscenium Theater at Makati’s Rockwell Center starting July 10. Presented by Rockwell and staged by 9 Works Theatrical, the musical is a journey of love, ambition, and resilience told through Gloria Estefan’s music, built around her catalog of hits with the Miami Sound Machine. Tickets are available via TicketWorld (online and outlets) and at the Power Plant Mall Cinema. The Manila production is directed by Robbie Guevara, with musical direction by Daniel Bartolome, and a book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris, Jr., mounted through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide, New York.

Manila International Book Fair 2026 set for September

THE Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) will return from Sept. 9 to 13 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, offering fairgoers books, magazines, graphic novels, and many more. This year, the MIBF is hosting School World 2026, an event that centers on non-book educational products, spanning digital learning technologies, teaching aids, and administrative and institutional tools. For more information, visit Manila International Book Fair’s Facebook page.