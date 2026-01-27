Arts & Culture (01/28/26)

1 of 8

Ateneo Press releases Julian Tongson, Jr. book

THE latest release from the Ateneo University Press is Memoirs of an Art Forger: A Novel, in which Julian Tongson, Jr. brings his expertise as an artist and forensic art historian into the narrative. The novel follows one man on a path to punish those who have wronged him and his loved ones through the art underworld. The main character is a Jesuit-trained art restorer who creates a forged art masterpiece to bring down the people implicated in the deaths of his loved ones, and their auction house which is responsible for large-scale money laundering. The book retails at P550 and is available at the Ateneo University Press Bookshop in Bellarmine Hall in Quezon City and its official Lazada and Shopee stores.

Bagets The Musical opens with sold-out shows

BAGETS THE MUSICAL opened to a packed theater at Newport World Resorts on Jan. 23, followed by more sold-out shows on its first weekend, as the production debuted as a stage adaptation inspired by the 1984 coming-of-age film. The musical follows teen boys through live performance and Original Pilipino Music. The opening week performances drew audiences across different age groups, including longtime Bagets fans and theatergoers discovering the barkada story for the first time. Tickets are now available online at https://tickets.newportworldresorts.com/products/bagets-the-musical and all Ticketworld and Ticket2Me outlets. Prices range from P1,000 to P4,000.

FEU Center for the Arts presents Walang Sugat

TO CELEBRATE Far Eastern University’s (FEU) 98th founding anniversary, the FEU Center for the Arts (FCA) is presenting Walang Sugat, a historic sarswela written by Severino Reyes over a century ago, with music by Fulgencio Tolentino. This special production features arrangements and additional music by Josefino Toledo, an FEU Outstanding Alumnus. Under the direction of Alegria O. Ferrer from the University of the Philippines College of Music, the production brings to life one of the most beloved works in Philippine theater. The cast is composed of both current students and alumni from the FEU Chorale, FEU Theater Guild, and FEU Guides. The show will also feature special performances from the FEU Bamboo Band, FEU Dance Company, FEU Theater Guild, FEU Drum and Bugle Corps, and FEU Drummers. It takes place on Feb. 4, 5:30 p.m., at the FEU Auditorium. Admission is free. Register through the link: https://forms.office.com/r/TLQwAUQYBF.

Pasig Art Club members exhibit at Kapitolyo

THE exhibition Kalinangan: Preserving our Culture and Heritage Through Art showcases Pasig in both historical and contemporary lenses. Now on display at the Kapitolyo Art Space, the exhibit aims to be “the refinement of our collective spirit, shaped by the land, the sea, and centuries of history.” The collection brings together works of Pasig Art Club members and guest artists with diverse styles who draw inspiration from traditional forms to contemporary voices. It is open until Feb. 6 at the Kapitolyo Art Space, Pasig City.

PETA stages Kislap and Algo

AFTER their debut at PETA’s Control + Shift: Changing Narratives in 2024 and 2025, the bold experimental works Kislap at Fuego and Children of the Algo are now back on the stage until Feb. 7 at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City. Moving from the experimental fringes to the spotlight, these two productions headline the Philippine Educational Theater Association’s (PETA) Main Theater Season as a twin bill performance. Dominique La Victoria’s Kislap at Fuego, directed by Maribel Legarda and J-mee Katanyag, with a Filipino translation by Gentle Mapagu, revolves around an unexpected fairytale between a kapre and a country girl, set amidst the Philippine Revolution against Spain. Mixkaela Villalon’s Children of the Algo, directed by Johnnie Moran, delves into the lives of Gen Z content creators, hiding their deeper realities while navigating the digital age with wit and vulnerability. For more information, including performance dates, ticketing, and educational engagements, visit PETA’s social media channels.

The M holds paper pop-up card workshop

THE workshop activity Hearts and Crafts, scheduled for Valentine’s Day, is inviting couples (and friends) to discover self-expression together through interactive paper design. Guided by paper artist April Capalungan (APRL), whose practice celebrates paper’s interactive materiality, participants can learn foundational techniques like pop-ups, collage, shaping, and tearing. The Hearts and Crafts workshop costs P3,000 per pair and will take place on Feb. 14, 1-2:30 p.m. for couples and 4-5:30 p.m. for friends and families, at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila in BGC.

Exclusive viewing of Mezcla exhibit, flamenco

THERE will be an exclusive viewing of Ayala Museum’s latest special exhibition, MEZCLA: Interwoven Cultures and Mantón de Manila, followed by performances by flamenco dancers Angel Gomez and Jameela Perez, with guitarist Carlo Antonio B. Juan, on Feb. 14, 6 to 10 p.m. At the event will be complimentary savory bites from Terry’s Bistro, the official restaurant partner of Mezcla at Night. Light drinks will be available for purchase. Prices are: P1,300 for a regular ticket, P1,200 for a discounted ticket for Ayala employees, and P1,040 for seniors and PWDs. It takes place at the Ayala Museum in Makati City.

UP honors National Artists Bencab, Mojares, Locsin

THE University of the Philippines (UP) will honor three National Artists in the third Tanghal Tertulia on Feb. 21, 6 p.m. (cocktails at 5 p.m.) at the Amphitheater of the Executive House, UP Diliman, Quezon City. The night will pay tribute to the three National Artists and their enduring contributions to Philippine arts and culture. They are: Benedict “BenCab” Cabrera, recognized for his mastery of contemporary Philippine art; Resil Mojares, widely celebrated as the “Visayan Titan of Letters” that advanced Cebuano studies; and Agnes Locsin, renowned for her pioneering work in neo-ethnic Filipino dance choreography blending indigenous ritual and ethnic traditions with Western classical and modern techniques. Tanghal Tertulia is open to the public but on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested attendees may RSVP through this link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfVMFe9E9yy6tp3uFv_yLo3IitfNAjWCx_jeE07PKdseqO9WA/viewform.

MADE Competition now accepting entries

THE 2026 Metrobank Art & Design Excellence (MADE) Competition is now open to entries for its three categories: Painting, Sculpture, and Mixed Media. Emerging Filipino artists can submit their entry forms and upload photos of their entries via the competition’s online portal. It can be accessed at metrobankartanddesign.awardsplatform.com. Returning participants from last year can log in using their existing accounts. Each entrant may participate in only one category and submit only one entry in their chosen category. Entry submission is free and open until March 31.