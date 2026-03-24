PINOY ROCK band The Dawn will return to the concert stage with Kwarenta, their 40th anniversary concert, taking place in June.

Though the band is associated with Filipino rock in the 1980s, their legacy as one of the pillars of the local music scene continues to resonate. Fans can look forward to seeing the current lineup of members, made up of Jett Pangan (vocals), Francis Reyes (guitar), JB Leonor (drums), Rommel Sanchez (guitar), and Bim Yance (bass).

Popular songs from The Dawn include “Enveloped Ideas,” “Salamat,” and “Iisang Bangka,” which they will play at the concert.

“We had a really difficult time choosing songs for our setlist,” Mr. Pangan said at a press conference on March 19. “We want to please everyone, from hardcore fans to newer listeners.”

“It’s a 40th anniversary thing, so it can’t just be a normal show,” added Mr. Reyes, noting that it will still be a rock concert but with a unique production and arrangement.

Directed by Paolo Valenciano, Kwarenta will showcase a career-spanning setlist drawn from The Dawn’s 1987 self-titled debut up to 2018’s Ascendant. The concept and design were teased to be “more ambitious and carefully curated.”

For the five current members, the concert will serve as “a comprehensive portrait of The Dawn’s journey as a collective,” throughout lineup changes, industry shifts, and the loss of key figures — including founding guitarist Teddy Diaz.

Mr. Pangan even corrected a common misconception about the operatic introduction of their hit song, “Enveloped Ideas,” which many believed was sung by him.

“That’s not me. That’s Pablo Molina. He’s a tenor who studied at the Philippine Women’s University (PWU), a classmate of Teddy,” he explained. “He’s a real opera singer. Teddy was studying at PWU, majoring in guitar and minoring in voice, he was classmates with tenors.”

In a similar vein, the band seeks to pay tribute to all the former members who helped shape The Dawn.

“Since it’s been 40 years of the band, we want to say thanks to former members. Hopefully they’ll come by and jam with us. Because they also built their own fanbase during their time with The Dawn. We called them and hopefully all of them show up,” Mr. Pangan said.

For Mr. Sanchez, the key to the band’s longevity is the friendships formed over the years.

“Ang saya namin magkakasama (We’re happy being together) before and after gigs or practices. And I think I’m speaking for everyone that whether it’s rehearsal or a gig, it’s our happy place,” he said.

Mr. Reyes added that it’s all about accepting each other’s quirks.

“When you’re younger, you tend to be sensitive about someone’s quirks and you’re not aware na may katok ka rin sa pag-iisip (that you’re also kind of crazy),” he explained. “Being middle-aged men, having seen life inside and outside music, and realizing things that are important, I think we’ve all learned to laugh at each other’s quirks.”

The celebration of The Dawn’s 40th anniversary will also extend globally with the Kwarenta Tour, with dates across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and more cities to be announced soon.

On June 27, the Kwarenta concert will take place at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque City. Tickets will be available starting April 6. — Brontë H. Lacsamana