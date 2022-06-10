SMARTPHONE brand vivo launched on Thursday the vivo X80, the latest addition to its premium flagship smartphone category.

Co-engineered with optics manufacturer Zeiss, vivo said the X80 series has “powerful professional imaging capabilities suited for capturing moments and masterpieces.”

“The launch of the newest X80 series aims to encourage Filipinos to find art and capture the best moments of their lives in vivid, crisp, and surreal images,” said vivo Philippines senior brand marketing supervisor Kelly Grace Oliveros at the June 9 launch.

The X80 is priced at P45,999 while the X80 Pro, which is the first Pro variant of any vivo X series line released in the Philippines, is priced at P59,999.

Both variants feature lenses with color fidelity and night photography capabilities.

The phone can deliver professional and cinematic videos, including a reproduction of Zeiss anamorphic lenses that can create oval flares in videos and photos in film-standard 2.39:1 aspect ratio.

The X80 Pro variant has the first gimbal portrait camera in a smartphone in the Philippines, providing stability when shooting portraits.

“In 2020, we forged a long-term strategic partnership with Zeiss to promote and develop breakthrough innovations in mobile imaging technology,” said Kathlyn De Vera, vivo Philippines’ public relations executive.

As part of the collaboration, vivo and Zeiss established a research and development program to innovate smartphone imaging capabilities, giving birth to the latest technology in the X80 series.

To enhance the smartphone graphics, the vivo X80 series features a new custom chip as well — the vivo V1+ Chip — designed to improve night video denoising and high dynamic range performance despite unfavorable lighting conditions.

The vivo X80 is available for pre-order until June 17 via vivo’s website, Shopee, and Lazada. The first 10 buyers will get wireless earbuds and a clock speaker while the first 3 buyers of the X80 Pro will get earbuds, a power bank, and a neck massager.

A 50-watt wireless flash charger comes with every purchase of the Pro variant online until supplies last while offline purchases will include a Bluetooth speaker. — Brontë H. Lacsamana