Entertainment News (02/17/26)

1 of 10

Araneta City unveils Chinese New Year lineup

MANY Chinese New Year celebrations are set to take place in Araneta City malls on Feb. 17, with the theme “Gallop in Prosperity.” One is the Prosperity Event at the Quantum Skyview, Gateway Mall 2, featuring a cultural show of acrobats and dragon dancers at 2:30 p.m. to attract luck. Photobooths are available so shoppers can capture memorable experiences. Over at the Farmers Plaza Activity Area, a mini-Chinatown will be put up, with striking lanterns, oriental lamps, a horoscope exhibit, and tarot card readers. Finally, there will be dragon and lion dances in Gateway Mall 1 and 2, Quantum Skyview in Gateway Mall 2, Farmers Plaza, and Farmers Market and Farmers Garden. These traditional Chinese performances are believed to bring good luck, prosperity, and joy while driving away evil spirits and negative energy.

Nina headlines a post-Valentine’s concert

CITY OF DREAMS Manila’s CenterPlay Concert Series is bringing Soul singer Nina to the stage for a one-night-only post-Valentine performance on Feb. 18 at 9:30 p.m. The singer, songwriter, and TV and radio personality, is known for her hit songs “Love Moves in Mysterious Ways,” “Someday,” “Jealous,” Foolish Heart,” and “Make You Mine.” The concert will also feature performances by the bands Moranos, Highschool Playlist, and Le Chic. Guests can reserve a seat or a table with consumables (bar nosh, burgers, fries, and beverages) starting at P3,500. VIP couch seats for a party of eight, and smaller seatings are also available. For reservations and information, call 8800-8080, e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com, or visit https://www.cityofdreamsmanila.com/en/whats-on/concert-series.

Hamnet showing exclusively in Ayala Malls

SHAKESPEARE and theater lovers have a chance to catch Hamnet exclusively in Ayala Malls Cinemas starting Feb. 18. Directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao and starring Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, and Joe Alwyn, the film is adapted from Maggie O’Farrell’s acclaimed novel and inspired by William Shakespeare’s timeless classic Hamlet. The film, which follows the marriage of Anne and William Shakespeare and their reaction to the death of their son, earned eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Chloé Zhao, and Best Actress for Jessie Buckley.

Songs for Selina comes to the Philippines next month

MUSIC-THEMED drama Songs For Selina will hit Philippine cinemas starting March 18. Previously picked up by Amazon Prime US and Tubi for its North American release last year, the film delivers a harrowing yet grounded portrayal of the music industry’s grim realities. Songs For Selina stars Mica Javier and Rachel Coates as Selina and Maya, musical soulmates whose bond is fractured by the unforgiving and cutthroat nature of the industry they once dreamed of conquering together. Filipino R&B singer Jay R served as one of the film’s executive producers. Its ensemble cast includes Rachel Alejandro, Audie Gemora, Nicole Laurel, Leanne Mamonong, Gian Magdangal, and Jay R. Jay R also co-wrote and produced the film’s original motion picture soundtrack, which features solo and duet performances by lead stars Ms. Javier and Ms. Coates. It will be distributed in the Philippines by Black Cap Pictures.

She & Him single goes viral on TikTok

SHE & HIM, an indie pop duo consisting of Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward, continues to break the internet with the renewed success of its 2008 song “I Thought I Saw Your Face Today.” Initially released as part of their debut album, Volume One, the track received enormous attention from listeners worldwide, thanks to a TikTok trend that pairs the music with nostalgic and cinematic videos. In the Philippines, the track has generated more than 650 million TikTok views and 28 million YouTube views over the past month alone. In response to the overwhelming support from Filipino audiences, She & Him recently released an official Tagalog lyric video.

Pinoy pop artist Peej releases debut album

SOLO MUSICIAN Peej has dropped his first full-length album, King of Sadtown, which is now available on all digital music platforms worldwide. Inspired by Death Cab for Cutie, Matt Maltese, Bon Iver, Damien Rice, Tom Misch, Frank Sinatra, and Mac DeMarco, the 13-track release “confronts the consequences of choosing solitude.” The album unfolds as a series of interconnected stories, written, produced, and primarily mixed by Peej in his bedroom during the later years of the pandemic.

Fil-Am musician Yvng Jin drops new single

TWENTY-YEAR-OLD Filipino-American singer-songwriter Yvng Jin has released “WALA NANG IBA (NOBODY),” which explores the feeling of finding somebody that nobody else compares to. Born to Filipino parents and raised in the US, this is reflected in the song having both English and Tagalog versions. He is also working on his second album. In the meantime, both the new single and his first album, 4EVER YVNG, are available on streaming platforms under the record company EMPIRE.

Global superstar Meghan Trainor releases new single

POP musician Meghan Trainor has dropped a new anthem, “Get In Girl,” out now via Epic Records. The track is featured on her seventh full-length album, Toy With Me, which is set to arrive on April 24. The song is for those who have been ghosted or just need a little pick-me-up. “Get In Girl” is available on all digital music streaming platforms.

YouTube icon Markiplier delivers horror film

THE horror film Iron Lung, directed and produced by Mark Fischbach (known online as Markiplier), is coming to Philippine cinemas on Feb. 25. It is an adaptation of the indie cult horror game of the same name, which gained a massive following for its claustrophobic setting, unconventional storytelling, and deeply unsettling premise. The story follows a convict sent on a dangerous mission to explore a desolate moon. In the film, Markiplier plays this convict, named Simon, welded into a tiny, rusted submarine. Set in a post-apocalyptic future after an event known as “The Quiet Rapture,” which caused all known stars and habitable planets to vanish, Simon must navigate an ocean of blood on the barren moon AT‑5.

Scream 7 arrives in cinemas this month

GHOSTFACE will be returning for the seventh installment of the popular horror franchise, Scream. Starring Neve Campbell, Isabel May, and Courteney Cox, it will be in Philippine cinemas starting Feb. 25. In it, the new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (played by Ms. Campbell) has built a new life. Her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (played by Ms. May) becomes the next target.