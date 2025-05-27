Entertainment News (05/27/25)

1 of 12

Everything About My Wife premieres on Netflix

ROMANTIC COMEDY film Everything About My Wife, produced by GMA Pictures, CreaZion Studios, and Glimmer Studio Philippines, will be making its worldwide Netflix debut on May 29. Starring Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo, and Sam Milby, the film tells the story of Dom (Trillo), an unhappily married man who struggles to end his marriage to his wife (Mercado).

2 ABS-CBN restored films in Ayala Malls Cinemas

TWO FILMS restored by the ABS-CBN Film Restoration program will be screened at Ayala Mall Cinemas starting June 4. The 1982 film T-Bird at Ako, starring Nora Aunor and Vilma Santos, will be screened exclusively at Ayala Malls Cinemas. Directed by Danny L. Zialcita, it tells the story of lawyer Sylvia (Aunor), who tries to keep things professional between her and her client, Sabel (Santos), a dancer who accidentally kills a man in self-defense after he attempted to rape her. The other film is Mga Anak ni Facifica Falayfay, starring Dolphy, Roderick Paulate, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Lotlot de Leon, and more. Directed by Romy Villaflor, the 1987 film follows the death of the wife of Pacifico (Dolphy), deeply affecting their son Rodrigo (Paulate).

Father’s Day film program at UP Diliman

A FILM SERIES titled “Fathers of Circumstances” will be held at the University of the Philippines Film Institute (UPFI) Film Center in Diliman, Quezon City, on June 20 and 21. Curated by Eunice Helera and organized by Elevated Frames, it brings together five films from Japan and the Philippines that explore the many faces and meanings of fatherhood — whether by blood, choice, absence, or circumstance. It will also coincide with the reopening of Cine Adarna, UPFI Film Center’s main theater. Admission is free.

The Juans release single on ‘situationships’

FILIPINO band The Juans is back with their latest single, “Ano Ba Talaga Tayo?” The song is a heartfelt anthem for anyone who’s ever found themselves stuck in the emotional gray area of a “situationship.” An accompanying music video was also released, starring actors and real-life couple Elijah Canlas and Miles Ocampo. “Ano Ba Talaga Tayo?” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Hip-hop newbie Khael Domaro releases new single

FILIPINO hip-hop newcomer Khael Domaro is entering the Pinoy hip-hop scene with “GODLIKE,” a single that features a verse from Gee Exclsv, a member of the chart-topping rap collective O SIDE MAFIA. The song is produced by Yung Bawal. “GODLIKE” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Dwta drops new alt-rock single

FILIPINO singer-songwriter dwta is back with “Nasusunog (Pants On Fire),” her new single under Sony Music Entertainment. It marks a departure from her signature folk-pop sound, blending introspection with alt-rock instrumentation. It was written by dwta with Tiana Kocher, Ashley Mehta, and Martin Estrada, during the Sony x Monostereo Groove songwriting session earlier this year. The Bicol-born artist describes the track as “graceful wrath, the act of expressing anger in a way that remains vulnerable and composed.” It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

SB19 single in video game Fatal Fury music video

THE Japanese video gaming and interactive entertainment company SNK Corp. has unveiled its newest cross-cultural collaboration: a music video featuring their latest fighting game, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, and award-winning Filipino pop group SB19. It centers on SB19’s single “DUNGKA!,” inspired by the game’s key phrase, “rev it up.” The video combines the group’s sound with cinematic battle sequences from the video game. It is available to view online.

KOSTCON 2025 features K-Drama soundtracks live

K-DRAMA enthusiasts in the Philippines can now get tickets to KOSTCON 2025 – Korean OST Concert. It will be held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City, on Aug. 6, made possible by Random Minds. Among the performers are: balladeer Lyn (known for “My Destiny” from My Love from the Star and “With You” from Descendants of the Sun), Kim Bum Soo (known for “I Miss You” from Stairway to Heaven), K.Will (“Beautiful Moment” from The Beauty Inside). Soyou (“I Miss You” from Goblin), Heize (“Can You See My Heart” from Hotel Del Luna), and Lee Mujin (“Sweet” from Business Proposal).

Jollibee brings back the JolliKids Fun Camp

THE two-day JolliKids Fun Camp returns to offer kids a learning experience at Jollibee. The program allows children to step into the shoes of a Jollibee crew member over the course of two days, with each session lasting three hours. Participants will receive their own apron, booklet, and sticker set, used to track their performance. Registration is ongoing until June 14, and the program is open to children aged four to 12 years old. There is a registration fee of P620.

Johnnie Walker taps celebrities for campaign

JOHNNIE WALKER has launched its Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T.) campaign, featuring a lineup of Filipino icons: OPM band Urbandub, comedian Red Ollero, drag queen Marina Summers, A-Team streetdance duo Angelica and MJ Arda, and stylist Liz Uy. They each “embody the spirit of greatness in their respective fields,” with live performances, fashion showcases, and various events lined up as part of Johnnie Walker’s G.O.A.T. Fridays. The ongoing series pairs these events with Johnnie Walker cocktails. For more details, visit the liquor brand’s social media pages.

Korean stars reunite on Prime Video romance series

PRIME VIDEO has announced that Head Over Heels, a new Korean fantasy-romance series, will stream starting June 23. The show stars Cho Yi-hyun and Choo Young-woo, known for their work on various K-Dramas. It tells the story of a high school student-shamaness (Cho) setting out to save the life of her very first love (Choo).

Tom Odell announces new album, releases single

AMERICAN musician Tom Odell has announced that he will release a new album, A Wonderful Life, on Sept. 5 via UROK/Virgin. Recorded in London, it will feature 10 tracks including the recent introductory track and album opener, “Don’t Let Me Go.” In addition to the announcement, he has also released “Don’t Cry, Put Your Head On My Shoulder,” a guitar-led lullaby meant to be an anthem during concerts.