ALT Art 2026 highlights nine emerging artists and stunning art pieces

ALT Art 2026, running until February 15, is highlighting nine emerging artists for the first time in a dedicated gallery space.

Dubbed the “Discoveries Section,” the showcase features young and new artists selected from each gallery under the exhibition organizer, ALT Collectives, giving their works a platform to be seen.

“So each gallery chooses an artist to feature. They believe in the work these artists do, showcasing excellence in craft, technique, execution, subject matter—you name it,” Carlomar A. Daoana, art tour correspondent for ALT Art 2026, told BusinessWorld during the exhibition’s preview on Thursday.

Allyza Tresvalles, 26, one of the featured artists under Finale Art File gallery, shared that ALT Art 2026 marked her first solo performance and debut at an art fair.

“I think it’s very hard for local artists from the provinces to get this kind of spotlight, so I’m very grateful,” said the Lucban, Quezon native.

Her works blend traditional crafts such as weaving, pottery, and metalwork with Filipino spiritual and pre-colonial iconography.

One piece, Sungkaan, symbolizes the extractive and undervalued labor faced by weavers in her hometown, drawing a comparison to a traditional Filipino board game.

Other artists in the Discoveries Section include JC Mariategue, Jomari T’Leon, Joar Songcuya, Eric Bico, Gelo Cinco, Joanolasco, Rhaz Oriente, and Marco Ortiga, contributing to a total of over 300 artists featured at ALT Art 2026.

Among the other works capturing visitor attention is Lindsey James “Lindslee” Lee’s Weight of the Day, a lifelike sculpture placed along the gallery passage.

The piece depicts a familiar scene: “a father ending a tough workday with a bottle of beer,” while sitting on a monoblock chair, the artist noted.

Now in its fourth edition, ALT Art 2026 is presented in partnership with Banco de Oro (BDO) Private Banking and is held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Tickets are available online, priced at ₱250 for students and ₱500 for regular visitors.— Edg Adrian A. Eva