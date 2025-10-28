Several parts of the country are likely to experience more rainfall as a new weather system develops following the onset of the northeast monsoon, according to the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

“May panibagong weather system tayong system tayong magkikita pagdating ng northeast monsoon—ito yung shear line, diyan yung mga maulan [We will be encountering a new weather system with the arrival of the northeast monsoon — this is the shearline and that’s where the rainy areas are],” DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. told BusinessWorld during a site visit in Bacolod City on Monday.

The onset of the northeast monsoon was declared by the DOST’s state weather bureau on Monday night and is expected to bring cold and dry winds to most parts of the country.

The winds may interact with the warm and humid easterlies from the Pacific Ocean, forming a shear line that could cause cloudy and rainy weather in affected areas, Mr. Solidum said.

The eastern parts of the country, particularly those in northern and central Luzon, down to the Bicol Region, are expected to experience rainy weather due to the shear line and the effects of the northeast monsoon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) press briefing on Monday.

Also, during the northeast monsoon season, typhoons that develop toward the end of the year are likely to hit the Visayas and Mindanao due to the presence of a high-pressure area in the northern part of the country, PAGASA said. — Edg Adrian A. Eva