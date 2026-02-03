Physical form helps build stronger connection to the art

THE physical CD edition of Filipino band Dilaw’s first full-length album, RARARA, is now available at indie vinyl record shop Backspacer Records in Pasig City.

First released digitally in September under Warner Music, the album chronicles an emotional road trip that traverses pop and rock genres. Having a CD edition in a record store makes it “something real,” said guitarist Vie Dela Rosa.

As music lovers who once dreamed of having their own physical record, the CD format release is a great way to culminate their life’s work so far, he said at the launch on Jan. 30 at Backspacer Records.

“May full commitment na bibili ka ng CD, at may player ka, tapos excited kang buksan at nandoon pa ’yong mga picture ng idol mong banda (It’s a full commitment of buying a CD, and owning a player, then the excitement of opening it and seeing the picture of the band you idolize),” he explained.

For guitarist Leon Altomonte, aside from the satisfaction and nostalgia of listening to a CD, the format helps “build a stronger connection to the art,” especially in the fast-paced digital age.

“You’re not just looking at a screen and scrolling through whatever the algorithm is recommending you. This is something you’re actively seeking out, a piece of art you actively want to engage with, and it helps you connect with the music in a different way,” he said.

Meanwhile, drummer Tobi Samson referred to the achievement as a “full-circle moment.”

“I remember my dad collected a lot of audio cassettes and whenever we played any songs, my dad would tell us stories of where he was when he bought those,” he recalled. “I still remember everything.”

A MUSICAL ROAD TRIP

The CD edition features 10 tracks and a lyric booklet detailing the artwork of their journey. Aside from being a road trip album, or a soundtrack for young Filipinos navigating uncertainty, heartbreak, and self-discovery, it is also an ode to Baguio City, the band’s hometown.

Among the fan favorites is the laidback tune “SEYP,” which then carries into a colorful track list of healing and hope alongside standouts like “RARARA.”

Mr. Samson cited “BLACK N’ WHITE” as his favorite song: “It’s so silky. It’s so smooth. I had fun with it!” he said.

For Mr. Dela Rosa, the bold opener “ALL IN” is a great motivational track. He and lead vocalist-songwriter Leonard Obrero wrote it as a conversation between a daring friend and a more cautious friend.

“When it comes to songwriting, pinipili namin ang totoong nararamdaman namin (we choose to convey what we really feel),” he explained.

WHAT’S NEXT

Mr. Altomonte cited the fans who pre-ordered the CD at the launch and would go out of their way to attend gigs as their reason for continuing.

“We have a wide mix of gigs like private events, where people hear tracks for the first time and give positive reactions. There’s bar gigs and fan-centered events, for the people we made the songs for,” he said.

The band members all agree that their chemistry and bond were built on stage, which made it interesting to “translate to the album.”

As for being a modern OPM representative of the Baguio music scene, they remained humble and told the press that it is always a privilege to play music and have fans sing along to their songs.

“The sound and vibe of Baguio is something the whole community contributes to,” Mr. Altomonte said, speaking for all five members. “We’re just happy to share a slice of the culture down here.”

Dilaw’s RARARA CD, produced in Baguio with a lyric booklet detailing the artwork of their journey, can be purchased exclusively via Backspacer Records’ official website and its physical store, located at the 2nd floor of D’Ace Plaza in Kapitolyo, Pasig City. — Brontë H. Lacsamana