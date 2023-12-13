Home Arts & Leisure Ibarra wins big at the 2023 ALIW Awards
Ibarra wins big at the 2023 ALIW Awards
TANGHALANG Una Obra’s musical Ibarra bagged nine awards at the 36th ALIW Awards held on Dec. 11 at the Manila Hotel, including Best Musical.
Directed by Frannie Zamora with a libretto by Jomar Fleras and music by Joed Balsamo, Ibarra is a fresh take on the familiar affluent and educated protagonist of Jose Rizal’s novels that focuses on the love story between Crisostomo Ibarra and Maria Clara.
The musical also won Best Ensemble Performance, Best Musical Director and Best Composer for Joed Balsamo, Best Director for Frannie Zamora, Best Lead Actress for Myramae Meneses, Best Lead Actor for Piolo Pascual, Best Child Actor for JD Tena, and Best Featured Actor for Jon Joven Uy.
Meanwhile, actor Piolo Pascual was recognized as Entertainer of the Year.
The ALIW Awards Foundation, Inc. was founded by Alice H. Reyes in 1976 with the aim of developing Philippine live entertainment through a system of awards.
The list of winners follows:
Best Musical
Ibarra, Tanghalang Una Obra
Best Stage Director for a Musical
Frannie Zamora, Ibarra, Tanghalang Una Obra
Best Composer for Original Musical
Joed Balsamo, Ibarra, Tanghalang Una Obra
Best Dance Production
Rama Hari, Cultural Center Of The Philippines (CCP), Alice Reyes Dance Philippines and CCP’s Professional Artist Support Program
Best Lead Actor in a Musical
Piolo Pascual, Ibarra
Best Lead Actress in a Musical
Myramae Meneses, Ibarra
Best Featured Actor in Musical
Jon Joven Uy, Ibarra, Tanghalang Una Obra
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Carla Guevara La Forteza, Snow White and The Prince
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical, Play or Concert, Repertory Actors
Ibarra, Tanghalang Una Obra
Entertainer of the Year 2023
Piolo Pascual
Best Child Performer (Male)
JD Tena (Ibarra)
Best Child Performer (Female)
Natalie Grace YansonAmari Sotto
Best Female Classical Performer
Kathy Hipolito Mas
Best Male Classical Performer
Sherwin Sozon
Best R&B/Jazz Artist (Male, Female or Group)
Nicole Laurel Asencio
Best Female Pop Artist
Gigi De Lana
Best Male Pop Artist
Dindo Fernandez
Best Female Performance in a Concert
Sheryn Regis, All Out The 20th Anniversary Concert Series
Best Major Concert (Male)
Erik Santos, Erik Santos MilEStone: The 20th Anniversary Concert
Best Major Concert (Female)
Moira De La Torre, Moira 2023
Best Collaboration in a Major Concert
Gabby Concepcion and Sharon Cuneta in Dear Heart
Best Jazz Artist Based Abroad
Lorna Cifra
Best New Artist Group
Inch
Best New Male Artist
Jeri Violago
Best New artist Female
Zarina Krishna Villanueva
Best Inspirational Singer
Reuben Laurente
Best Cultural Group
Arti Sta Rita (Pampanga)
Best Festival Practices & Performance
Mamangi Festival of Ilagan City, IsabelaDugoy Festival of Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro
Best Festival Catalyst/Organizer
Gov. Raphaelle Veronica “Raffy” Ortega-David, San Fernando, La Union
Best Male Host
Lance Raymundo
Best Female Host
Catriona Gray
Lifetime Achievement Award 2023
Ogie Alcasid
Regine Velasquez-Alcasid
Martin Nievera
Odette Quesada
Fe de los Reyes
Beverly Salviejo
Monino Duque
— Brontë H. Lacsamana