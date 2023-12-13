TANGHALANG Una Obra’s musical Ibarra bagged nine awards at the 36th ALIW Awards held on Dec. 11 at the Manila Hotel, including Best Musical.

Directed by Frannie Zamora with a libretto by Jomar Fleras and music by Joed Balsamo, Ibarra is a fresh take on the familiar affluent and educated protagonist of Jose Rizal’s novels that focuses on the love story between Crisostomo Ibarra and Maria Clara.

The musical also won Best Ensemble Performance, Best Musical Director and Best Composer for Joed Balsamo, Best Director for Frannie Zamora, Best Lead Actress for Myramae Meneses, Best Lead Actor for Piolo Pascual, Best Child Actor for JD Tena, and Best Featured Actor for Jon Joven Uy.

Meanwhile, actor Piolo Pascual was recognized as Entertainer of the Year.

The ALIW Awards Foundation, Inc. was founded by Alice H. Reyes in 1976 with the aim of developing Philippine live entertainment through a system of awards.

The list of winners follows:

Best Musical

Ibarra, Tanghalang Una Obra

Best Stage Director for a Musical

Frannie Zamora, Ibarra, Tanghalang Una Obra

Best Composer for Original Musical

Joed Balsamo, Ibarra, Tanghalang Una Obra

Best Dance Production

Rama Hari, Cultural Center Of The Philippines (CCP), Alice Reyes Dance Philippines and CCP’s Professional Artist Support Program

Best Lead Actor in a Musical

Piolo Pascual, Ibarra

Best Lead Actress in a Musical

Myramae Meneses, Ibarra

Best Featured Actor in Musical

Jon Joven Uy, Ibarra, Tanghalang Una Obra

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Carla Guevara La Forteza, Snow White and The Prince

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical, Play or Concert, Repertory Actors

Ibarra, Tanghalang Una Obra

Entertainer of the Year 2023

Piolo Pascual

Best Child Performer (Male)

JD Tena (Ibarra)

Best Child Performer (Female)

Natalie Grace YansonAmari Sotto

Best Female Classical Performer

Kathy Hipolito Mas

Best Male Classical Performer

Sherwin Sozon

Best R&B/Jazz Artist (Male, Female or Group)

Nicole Laurel Asencio

Best Female Pop Artist

Gigi De Lana

Best Male Pop Artist

Dindo Fernandez

Best Female Performance in a Concert

Sheryn Regis, All Out The 20th Anniversary Concert Series

Best Major Concert (Male)

Erik Santos, Erik Santos MilEStone: The 20th Anniversary Concert

Best Major Concert (Female)

Moira De La Torre, Moira 2023

Best Collaboration in a Major Concert

Gabby Concepcion and Sharon Cuneta in Dear Heart

Best Jazz Artist Based Abroad

Lorna Cifra

Best New Artist Group

Inch

Best New Male Artist

Jeri Violago

Best New artist Female

Zarina Krishna Villanueva

Best Inspirational Singer

Reuben Laurente

Best Cultural Group

Arti Sta Rita (Pampanga)

Best Festival Practices & Performance

Mamangi Festival of Ilagan City, IsabelaDugoy Festival of Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro

Best Festival Catalyst/Organizer

Gov. Raphaelle Veronica “Raffy” Ortega-David, San Fernando, La Union

Best Male Host

Lance Raymundo

Best Female Host

Catriona Gray

Lifetime Achievement Award 2023

Ogie Alcasid

Regine Velasquez-Alcasid

Martin Nievera

Odette Quesada

Fe de los Reyes

Beverly Salviejo

Monino Duque

— Brontë H. Lacsamana