By Brontë H. Lacsamana and Patricia Mirasol

No travel plans this Holy Week? Here is a list of malls and public transport options for those staying in Metro Manila this coming long weekend.

Malls

Araneta City

April 17-18, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday – Araneta City malls, namely Gateway Mall 1 and 2, Ali Mall, and Farmers Plaza, will be closed. Meanwhile, Farmers Market will remain open with normal operating hours, although expect some of the shops and tenants to be closed

April 19, Black Saturday – Araneta City malls will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

April 20, Easter Sunday – Araneta City malls will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Restaurants will be open until 11 p.m. daily.

Provincial buses, city buses, and beep jeeps will continue to operate at the Araneta City Bus Port.

Ayala Malls

April 17, Maundy Thursday – Except for Ayala Malls Harbor Point, UP Town Center, Ayala Malls Solenad, Ayala Malls Serin, Ayala Malls Vermosa, and Shops at Serendra, Ayala malls all over the country will be closed.

April 18, Good Friday – Ayala Malls Serin and Ayala Malls Harbor point will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ayala Malls Vermosa will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. while Ayala Malls Solenad will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. All other malls aside from the ones mentioned will be closed.

April 19 and 20, Black Saturday and Easter Sunday – All Ayala malls will resume their normal operating hours.

Festival Malls

All malls are closed on April 17 and 18, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

Operations on April 19-20, Black Saturday and Easter Sunday, are as follows:

Festival Mall Alabang – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fora Mall Tagaytay – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Main Square Bacoor – 10 am.. to 8 p.m.

IL Corso Cebu – noon to 10 p.m.

Filinvest Malls Dumaguete – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fisher Malls

Fisher Mall on Quezon Avenue, Quezon City will remain open throughout Holy Week, with adjusted store hours.

April 17-18, Maundy Thursday to Good Friday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 19, Black Saturday – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

April 20, Easter Sunday – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lucky Chinatown

April 17-18, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday – Closed

April 19-20, Black Saturday and Easter Sunday – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

April 17, Maundy Thursday – Megaworld Lifestyle malls all over the country will be closed except for: Newport Mall (11 a.m. to 11 p.m.); Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.); Alabang West Parade (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.); Southwoods Mall (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.); Twin Lakes Shopping Village Batangas and Newcast Beachwalk Boracay (9 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

April 18, Good Friday – Newport Mall, Alabang West Parade, Twin Lakes Shopping Village Batangas, and Newcast Beachwalk Boracay will be open. All other malls will be closed.

April 19, Black Saturday – All Megaworld Lifestyle malls will resume their normal operating hours except for Forbes Town, San Lorenzo Place Mall, San Antonio Place, Paseo Center Makati, and Three Central Mall, which will operate only from noon onwards.

April 20, Easter Sunday – All Megaworld Lifestyle malls will resume normal operating hours.

Ortigas Malls

April 17-18, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday – GH (Greenhills) Mall, Estancia Mall, Tiendesitas, and The Strip at Circulo Verde will be closed

April 19 and 20, Black Saturday and Easter Sunday – All the malls will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Power Plant Mall

April 17-18, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday – Closed

April 19, Black Saturday – noon to 10 p.m.

April 20, Easter Sunday – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Robinsons Malls

April 17, Maundy Thursday – All Robinsons malls will be open except for Robinsons Manila, Robinsons Magnolia, and Robinsons Galleria.

April 18, Good Friday – The only Robinsons malls that will be open will be Robinsons Antipolo, Robinsons La Union, Robinsons Luisita, Robinsons Tagaytay, and Cybergate Bacolod.

April 19 and 20, Black Saturday and Easter Sunday – All Robinsons malls will resume their normal operating hours.

Shangri-la Plaza Mall

April 17-18, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday – Closed

April 19-20, Black Saturday and Easter Sunday – Open (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Twelve restaurants, including Wildflour, Starbucks, and Manam, will be open at Shang’s Streetscape on Good Friday, April 18.

SM Supermalls

April 17, Maundy Thursday – Aside from SM By The Bay, SM City Baguio, and SM City Puerto Princesa, SM malls all over the country will be closed.

April 18, Good Friday – SM By The Bay will operate from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., and SM City Baguio will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. All other malls aside from the ones mentioned will be closed.

April 19 and 20, Black Saturday and Easter Sunday – Malls will resume their normal operating hours. Regional locations will vary, so check their specific pages.

Transport

EDSA Busway and PITX

The EDSA Carousel Busway and all city and provincial routes at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) will continue to operate 24/7 during Holy Week.

PUVs

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s (LTFRB) special permits for Holy Week this year were given to 1,018 public transport vehicles. These are effective until April 27, to accommodate commuters going home to their respective provinces for the long holiday.

Angkas

Angkas will continue to operate business as usual during Holy Week. Its biker-partners will remain available from April 16 to 20 without any interruption.

Philippine National Railway

April 17-20, Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday – operations are suspended in Laguna, Quezon, Camarines Sur, and Albay due to annual maintenance activities

April 21, Monday – Regular operations

LRT-2

April 17-20, Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday – Operations suspended for maintenance

April 21, Monday – Regular operations

MRT-3

April 17-20, Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday – Operations suspended for maintenance

April 21, Monday – Regular operations

Deliveries

LBC Express

April 17-19, Maundy Thursday to Black Saturday – Only select branches nationwide are open

April 20, Easter Sunday – Regular operations

JRS Express

April 17-18, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday – No operations

April 19-20, Black Saturday and Easter Sunday – Limited operations

April 21, Monday – Regular operations

Foodpanda

Foodpanda’s riders work daily, including weekends and public holidays.