Arts & Culture (01/14/26)

PPO opens the year with Preludi

THE Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) is scheduled to present PPO Concert V: Preludi on Jan. 16, 7:30 p.m., at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit, Makati. Under the baton of PPO music conductor and principal conductor Grzegorz Nowak, the program will feature soprano Andion Fernandez and pianist Szymon Nehring. Tickets are available via https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/shows/show.aspx?sh=PPOCON526.

Talk on PHL clothing and craftsmanship

DR. STEPHANIE COO is set to discuss how clothing becomes a tool of power and resistance in colonial Philippines in the talk “Threads of Empire: Fashion, Power, and Resistance in Colonial Philippines.” The event is open to all curious and interested in Philippine material culture, craftsmanship, and the living histories embedded in art and clothing design. It will take place on Jan. 21, 2 p.m., at the National Museum of Fine Arts’ auditorium. Pre-registration is required through https://forms.gle/QBXQaYwWB1waXoFu9.

MSO holds benefit concert at Proscenium Theater

THE Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is having a special benefit concert titled Legacy, featuring two pianists — Carmen Sipin-Aspiras and Inna Montesclaros — under the baton of Darrel Ang. It is slated for Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m., at the Proscenium Theater, Rockwell, Makati. The special evening will feature works of Johannes Brahms and Frederick Chopin. It is for the benefit of the MSO Foundation’s Basilio Manalo Scholarship Program, supporting the next generation of young Filipino musicians. Tickets are available via TicketWorld.

Poklong Anading showcases artist-run initiatives

FILIPINO contemporary artist Poklong Anading is presenting a collection of unrealized and abandoned ideas in #AVoidWork. The project showcases his interviews with key individuals in artist-run initiatives and self-organized models, namely Surrounded by Water, Big Sky Mind, Green Papaya, Junk Shop, Future Prospects, Lost Frames, Spare Bedroom, Art School Now Salon, Golden Cargo Gallery, Bastards of Misrepresentation, and the Museum of Mental Objects. #AVoidWork will be on view from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 12 p.m., at the Ideation Room at The Atrium @ Benilde of MCAD, 1040 Arellano Ave. corner Ayala St., Malate, Manila. Interested participants may e-mail mcad@benilde.edu.ph.

Bagets The Musical opening week cast schedule revealed

NEWPORT WORLD RESORTS has released the cast performance schedule for shows from Jan. 23 to Feb. 1, giving audiences a heads up on who they will be seeing on stage. Andres Muhlach as Adie, Ethan David as Arnel, Milo Cruz as Tonton, Jeff Moses as Topee, and Tomas Rodriguez as Gilbert are performing on Jan. 23 at 8 p.m., Jan. 25 at 3 p.m., and Jan. 31 at 3 and 8 p.m. Mico Chua takes on the role of Adie alongside KD Estrada as Arnel, Migo Valid as Tonton, Sam Shoaf as Topee, and Noel Comia, Jr. as Gilbert in performances set for Jan. 24 at 3 and 8 p.m., Jan. 30 at 8 p.m., and Feb. 1 at 3 p.m.. The production’s gala night performance on Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. features Mr. Muhlach, Mr. Estrada, Mr. Cruz, Mr. Moses, and Mr. Rodriguez.

Imelda Cajipe Endaya exhibit opens at Silverlens

THIS MONTH, Imelda Cajipe Endaya has an exhibition at Silverlens. Titled Kahapon Muli Bukas, the show situates her work Filipina DH alongside more recent mixed media works, which tackle issues ranging from the struggle against religious oppression to the catastrophic effects of climate change in the Philippines. The pieces on display center on women across the country’s history. It is ongoing until Feb. 14 at Silverlens, 2263 Chino Roces Ave., Makati.

Jessica Zafra brings book club back

THE Jessica Zafra Book Club, a literary club moderated by Palanca-winning author and columnist Jessica Zafra, has returned. The annual project is back thanks to a partnership with bookstore Fully Booked. It is set to take place once every other month from February to December, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fully Booked BGC’s U-View. The reading schedule is as follows: Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë on Feb. 7, El Filibusterismo by Jose Rizal on April 4, The Odyssey by Homer on June 6, Short Stories by Ted Chiang (Stories of Your Life and Others, and Exhalation) on Aug. 1, and Our Share of Night by Mariana Enriquez on Oct. 3. The book for December has yet to be revealed. Registration is required online.

ALT Collective goes to SMX MOA

ALT ART is set to mount its biggest edition yet with expanded exhibitions at a new venue, the SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia (MOA) Complex in Pasay. It will open to the public on Feb. 13 to 15, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and feature nine of the country’s top galleries: Artinformal, Blanc, The Drawing Room, Galleria Duemila, Finale Art File, MO_Space, Underground, Vinyl on Vinyl, and West Gallery. The fourth edition of the fair will have twice the floor area of its 2024 iteration and have sections like “Special Projects” and “Discoveries” dedicated to artists pushing conceptual possibilities and offering fresh perspectives in art. Tickets, available onsite, will be priced at P500 for the general public and P250 for students.

Manila Metropolitan Theater offers free guided tours

THE Manila Metropolitan Theater now offers free guided tours of its facilities. Taking place every third Sunday of the month, a guide from the National Commission on Culture and the Arts will take guests through the theater’s indoor and outdoor facilities. Social media posts from the Metropolitan Theater page will have a link for tour registration, with slots available on a first-come, first-served basis. Only 100 participants are allowed per batch. The January tours are fully booked, so stay tuned for next month’s batch.