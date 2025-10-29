Arts & Culture (10/29/25)

1 of 4

Critic on Critic offers inside look at theater criticism

LIFESTYLE portal PalabasTayo will be posting a two-part video series titled Critic on Critic, hosted by theater reviewers Vincen Gregory Yu and Ryan Robert Flores. In collaboration with Magnify MNL and powered by Playful Prescriptions, the series will take viewers inside the world of theater criticism in the Philippines. It aims to highlight how reviewers act as allies to the craft, offering insights that help theater grow. The behind-the-scenes look will dive into critics’ thought process, writing approach, and drive to deepen appreciation for both artists and viewers. It will premiere on PalabasTayo.com’s official Facebook page starting Nov. 3.

Dance to tackle plight of SEA domestic workers

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and the Goethe-Institut Philippinen will be presenting Magic Maids, a cultural ritual and dance performance interlacing the fear and oppression of women, from the witches of long ago to the maids of today. Conceptualized and choreographed by Eisa Jocson and Venuri Perera, the 80-minute performance looks through the lens of feminist resistance using the broom, a metaphor for the shared experiences of prejudice and sacrifice, and a physical device that connects both witches and maids. Performances are on Nov. 7 and 8 at 5 p.m., and on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m., at the CCP Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (Black Box Theater). On Nov. 9 at 11 a.m., Jocson and Perera will lead a workshop titled Broomology 101 at the lobby. Regular ticket price is P600, with student’s discount ticket priced at P300 upon presentation of a valid ID. Interested workshop participants can register until Nov. 4, through the link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf3GUt_9AlzYuTEt31AiA-fhPT4A_FuctYhl1-Y4viMabAFjg/viewform.

One more night for One Night in Intramuros tour

FOLLOWING sold-out dates for the popular One Night in Intramuros tours, WanderManila has added two dates in November: on the 15th and 16th, both at 5 p.m. Priced at P800 per person, it is the definitive dark history tour of Intramuros, where guests can see Manila in a darker, more sinister light. The choice of topics will focus on more violent and bloody aspects of the history of Intramuros. The tour will take around three hours to finish, with participants set to walk approximately 7,000 steps. Interested parties can register through WanderManila’s social media pages.

UNICEF makes merch with kiddie book artists

NEW UNICEF greeting cards are now available, done in collaboration with Ang Ilustrador ng Kabataan (Ang INK), a Filipino collective of children’s book illustrators. The partnership brings to life the Hiraya Collection, a new line of all-occasion cards and merchandise that turns art into a force for good. The artists of Ang INK designed the cards that provide a window into their own fondest childhood memories. The UNICEF Cards for Every Occasion are priced at P1,000 for 12 unique designs, while the UNICEF Tote Bags, which come in three designs with a keychain, cost P1,500. There’s also a mini backpack charm worth P1,200 and notebooks priced at P500 each. These items can be found exclusively at the UNICEF Philippines’ official online store: the UNICEF Giving Shop.