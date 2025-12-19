Home Arts & Leisure Jeproks: The Musical wins big at the 2025 Aliw Awards
Jeproks: The Musical wins big at the 2025 Aliw Awards
Zsa Zsa Padilla returns Lifetime Achievement Award
TANGHALANG UNA OBRA’s Jeproks: The Musical bagged seven awards, including Best Musical, at the 38th Aliw Awards held on Dec. 15 at the Manila Hotel.
Directed by Frannie Zamora, written by Nicholas Pitchay, and with musical direction by Jed Balsamo, Jeproks: The Musical brings to life the story of Pinoy rock musician Mike Hanopol, featuring his compositions.
The second big winner of the night was Tanghalang Pilipino’s Kisapmata, which clinched five awards, including Best Play. Written and directed by Guelan Luarca, it is an adaptation of the 1981 film of the same name.
Meanwhile, Lifetime Achievement Awards were also given to Zsa Zsa Padilla, Gary Valenciano, Lani Misalucha, Jed Madela, composer Arturo Lui Pio, tenor Frankie Asiniero, and House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy.
Ms. Padilla is set to return her Aliw statuette as per her disappointed social media post published on Dec. 16. This after she and her fellow Lifetime Achievement awardees were not given time to say their acceptance speeches at the ceremony.
When she was interviewed by a vlogger afterwards, that was the only time she was able to give the speech that she had expected to deliver onstage.
“Afterward, I felt like crying. I was still dumbfounded by how the awarding was handled,” she said in her post. “To be dismissed so abruptly after supposedly being ‘honored’ was shocking and embarrassing. What was the point of being there with our families? So, Aliw, please do better. Honor people properly.”
The Aliw Awards have yet to release a statement regarding this matter.
Founded by Alice H. Reyes in 1976, the Aliw Awards Foundation, Inc., aims to develop Philippine live entertainment through the awards. — BH Lacsamana
The list of winners follows:
Best Musical: Jeproks: The Musical, Tanghalang Una Obra
Best Play: Kisapmata, Tanghalang Pilipino
Best Director for a Play: Guelan Luarca, Kisapmata
Best Lead Actor in a Play: Jonathan Tadioan, Kisapmata
Best Lead Actress in a Play: Jackie Lou Blanco, The Foxtrot
Best Lead Actor in a Musical: David Ezra, Jeproks: The Musical
Best Lead Actress in a Musical: Shiela Valderrama and Nikki Valdez, Next to Normal
Best Featured Actor in a Play: Marco Viaña, Kisapmata
Best Featured Actress in a Play: Toni Go Yadao, Kisapmata
Best Featured Actor in a Musical: Jett Pangan, Jeproks: The Musical
Best Featured Actress in a Musical: Geneva Cruz, Jeproks: The Musical
Best Composer for Original Musical: Jonathan Manalo, Delia D.
Best Musical Director/Arranger for a Musical: Joed Balsamo, Jeproks: The Musical; Vince Lim, Delia D.
Best Ensemble in a Musical or Play: Jeproks: The Musical
Aliw Breakthrough Performance: Si Faust After Goethe
Entertainer of the Year 2025: Jona
Best Child Performer (Male): Theodore Tiu
Best Child Performer (Female): Natalie Grace, Zia Dantes
Best Female Classical Performer: Ana Feleo
Best Male Classical Performer: Ronan Ferrer
Best Pop Artist: Jona
Best Rap Artist: Andrew E., Gloc-9
Best Major Concert (Male): Maki, Kolorcoaster; and Raymond Lauchengco, Everybody Loves Raymond
Best Major Concert (Female): Regine Velasquez, Reset
Best Male Performance in a Concert: Rannie Raymundo
Best Female Performance in a Concert: Dulce
Best Collaboration in a Major Concert: Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez, Always and Forever
Best Ensemble Performance in a Concert: Odette Quesada and Ogie Alcasid
Best Director for a Major Concert: Maki, Kolorcoaster
Best Concert Stage Director: Rowell Santiago, Wagi
Best Musical Director for a Concert/Dance: Rodel Colmenar, JL 75th Beatles Concert
Best R&B/Jazz Artist: Jeannie Tiongco
Best Jazz Artist Group: UP Jazz Ensemble
Best Stand-Up Comedian: Super Tekla
Best New Group Artist: VVink
Best New Male Artist: Rouelle Cariño
Best New Female Artist: Simone Valderrama Martinez
Best Instrumentalist: Mary Ann Espina (Piano)
Best Male Crossover Performer: Armand Ferrer
Best Female Crossover Performer: Niña Campos
Best Inspirational/Gospel Singer: Dindo Fernandez
Best Filipino Male Artist Based Abroad: Cipriano de Guzman, Jr.
Best Filipino Female Artist Based Abroad: Rachel Alejandro
Best Solo Performer in Hotels, Bars and Music Lounges: Esay Kirstin
Best Group Performer in Hotels, Bars and Music Lounges: InnerVoices, Progeny, Replay Band
Best Choral Group: Los Cantates De Manila, University of Mindanao Chorale
Best Cultural Group: Tanghalang Bagong Sibul Dance Company
Best Dance Production: Swan Lake, Ballet Manila
Best Festival Practices and Performances: Mammangi Festival (Ilagan, Isabela); Kneeling Carabao Festival (Pulilan, Bulacan); Paru-Paru Festival (Dasmariñas, Cavite)
Best Festival Catalyst/Organizer: Mayor Jose Mari Diaz, Ilagan, Isabela; Mayor Rolando Peralta, Pulilan, Bulacan; Mayor Jenny Barzaga, Dasmariñas, Cavite
Best Male Host: Raymond Gorospe, Tim Yap
Best Female Host: Nicole Ramos
Best Special Events Director: Nazer Salcedo, That’s Amore
Best Special Events Production: That’s Amore, RMA; 75th The Beatles Concert, JL; Tanghal Tertulia, UP
Best Venue for Theaters and Concerts: GSIS Theater
Lifetime Achievement Award 2024: Zsa Zsa Padilla, Gary Valenciano, Lani Misalucha, Jed Madela, composer Arturo Lui Pio, tenor Frankie Asiniero, House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy