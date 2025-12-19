Jeproks: The Musical wins big at the 2025 Aliw Awards

Zsa Zsa Padilla returns Lifetime Achievement Award

TANGHALANG UNA OBRA’s Jeproks: The Musical bagged seven awards, including Best Musical, at the 38th Aliw Awards held on Dec. 15 at the Manila Hotel.

Directed by Frannie Zamora, written by Nicholas Pitchay, and with musical direction by Jed Balsamo, Jeproks: The Musical brings to life the story of Pinoy rock musician Mike Hanopol, featuring his compositions.

The second big winner of the night was Tanghalang Pilipino’s Kisapmata, which clinched five awards, including Best Play. Written and directed by Guelan Luarca, it is an adaptation of the 1981 film of the same name.

Meanwhile, Lifetime Achievement Awards were also given to Zsa Zsa Padilla, Gary Valenciano, Lani Misalucha, Jed Madela, composer Arturo Lui Pio, tenor Frankie Asiniero, and House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy.

Ms. Padilla is set to return her Aliw statuette as per her disappointed social media post published on Dec. 16. This after she and her fellow Lifetime Achievement awardees were not given time to say their acceptance speeches at the ceremony.

When she was interviewed by a vlogger afterwards, that was the only time she was able to give the speech that she had expected to deliver onstage.

“Afterward, I felt like crying. I was still dumbfounded by how the awarding was handled,” she said in her post. “To be dismissed so abruptly after supposedly being ‘honored’ was shocking and embarrassing. What was the point of being there with our families? So, Aliw, please do better. Honor people properly.”

The Aliw Awards have yet to release a statement regarding this matter.

Founded by Alice H. Reyes in 1976, the Aliw Awards Foundation, Inc., aims to develop Philippine live entertainment through the awards. — BH Lacsamana

The list of winners follows:

Best Musical: Jeproks: The Musical, Tanghalang Una Obra

Best Play: Kisapmata, Tanghalang Pilipino

Best Director for a Play: Guelan Luarca, Kisapmata

Best Lead Actor in a Play: Jonathan Tadioan, Kisapmata

Best Lead Actress in a Play: Jackie Lou Blanco, The Foxtrot

Best Lead Actor in a Musical: David Ezra, Jeproks: The Musical

Best Lead Actress in a Musical: Shiela Valderrama and Nikki Valdez, Next to Normal

Best Featured Actor in a Play: Marco Viaña, Kisapmata

Best Featured Actress in a Play: Toni Go Yadao, Kisapmata

Best Featured Actor in a Musical: Jett Pangan, Jeproks: The Musical

Best Featured Actress in a Musical: Geneva Cruz, Jeproks: The Musical

Best Composer for Original Musical: Jonathan Manalo, Delia D.

Best Musical Director/Arranger for a Musical: Joed Balsamo, Jeproks: The Musical; Vince Lim, Delia D.

Best Ensemble in a Musical or Play: Jeproks: The Musical

Aliw Breakthrough Performance: Si Faust After Goethe

Entertainer of the Year 2025: Jona

Best Child Performer (Male): Theodore Tiu

Best Child Performer (Female): Natalie Grace, Zia Dantes

Best Female Classical Performer: Ana Feleo

Best Male Classical Performer: Ronan Ferrer

Best Pop Artist: Jona

Best Rap Artist: Andrew E., Gloc-9

Best Major Concert (Male): Maki, Kolorcoaster; and Raymond Lauchengco, Everybody Loves Raymond

Best Major Concert (Female): Regine Velasquez, Reset

Best Male Performance in a Concert: Rannie Raymundo

Best Female Performance in a Concert: Dulce

Best Collaboration in a Major Concert: Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez, Always and Forever

Best Ensemble Performance in a Concert: Odette Quesada and Ogie Alcasid

Best Director for a Major Concert: Maki, Kolorcoaster

Best Concert Stage Director: Rowell Santiago, Wagi

Best Musical Director for a Concert/Dance: Rodel Colmenar, JL 75th Beatles Concert

Best R&B/Jazz Artist: Jeannie Tiongco

Best Jazz Artist Group: UP Jazz Ensemble

Best Stand-Up Comedian: Super Tekla

Best New Group Artist: VVink

Best New Male Artist: Rouelle Cariño

Best New Female Artist: Simone Valderrama Martinez

Best Instrumentalist: Mary Ann Espina (Piano)

Best Male Crossover Performer: Armand Ferrer

Best Female Crossover Performer: Niña Campos

Best Inspirational/Gospel Singer: Dindo Fernandez

Best Filipino Male Artist Based Abroad: Cipriano de Guzman, Jr.

Best Filipino Female Artist Based Abroad: Rachel Alejandro

Best Solo Performer in Hotels, Bars and Music Lounges: Esay Kirstin

Best Group Performer in Hotels, Bars and Music Lounges: InnerVoices, Progeny, Replay Band

Best Choral Group: Los Cantates De Manila, University of Mindanao Chorale

Best Cultural Group: Tanghalang Bagong Sibul Dance Company

Best Dance Production: Swan Lake, Ballet Manila

Best Festival Practices and Performances: Mammangi Festival (Ilagan, Isabela); Kneeling Carabao Festival (Pulilan, Bulacan); Paru-Paru Festival (Dasmariñas, Cavite)

Best Festival Catalyst/Organizer: Mayor Jose Mari Diaz, Ilagan, Isabela; Mayor Rolando Peralta, Pulilan, Bulacan; Mayor Jenny Barzaga, Dasmariñas, Cavite

Best Male Host: Raymond Gorospe, Tim Yap

Best Female Host: Nicole Ramos

Best Special Events Director: Nazer Salcedo, That’s Amore

Best Special Events Production: That’s Amore, RMA; 75th The Beatles Concert, JL; Tanghal Tertulia, UP

Best Venue for Theaters and Concerts: GSIS Theater

Lifetime Achievement Award 2024: Zsa Zsa Padilla, Gary Valenciano, Lani Misalucha, Jed Madela, composer Arturo Lui Pio, tenor Frankie Asiniero, House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy