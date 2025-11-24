Style (11/24/25)

1 of 6

Trade-in of old appliances for Dyson products

FROM Nov. 25 to 28, visit the 2/F Atrium of SM Podium for Dyson’s Trade to Upgrade event — a limited-time opportunity to upgrade old machines and experience Dyson’s latest innovations. Get up to 30% off when trading in a working or non-working purifier, vacuum, or hair tool of any brand (within the same category) and enjoy up to 30% off on a Dyson upgrade. The promo is valid on straight payment transactions only and is not valid in conjunction with other discounts or promotions, and not applicable on installment terms. Flexible payment options are available: 0% installment for up to 24 months on all Dyson machines, including the Airwrap Co-anda 2X and Amber Silk finish (outside of the Trade-In promo).

Uniqlo holds Thank You Festival

UNIQLO gives back to its customers for their patronage through the annual Thank You Festival, a week-long celebration of LifeWear and the people who make it part of their everyday lives. This year’s festivities are ongoing until Nov. 27. The Thank You Festival is held twice a year. Throughout the entire week, over 50 LifeWear items are available at special prices, with some pieces going as low as P390. The discounted pieces include the Zip Up Short Jacket (now P1,990 from P2,490) for women, as well as the clean and sleek Washable Milano Ribbed Crew Neck Sweater (now P1,490 from P1,990) for men. Aside from the marked down items, customers can also enjoy special surprises and promotions. Shoppers will receive a free Uniqlo Luggage Tag with a minimum single-receipt purchase of P3,500 from Nov. 24 to 27. There are interactive setups like free luggage tag engraving at the following key stores: Uniqlo Manila Flagship Store, Uniqlo Mall of Asia, Uniqlo SM Megamall, Uniqlo SM North EDSA, Uniqlo Greenhills, Uniqlo Ayala Center Cebu, and Uniqlo Davao Roadside Store, as the newly reopened Uniqlo BGC High Street store. Uniqlo has also come out with its special UTme! collaboration with Del Monte, which celebrates its 100th anniversary next year.

Cetaphil launches new Cica range

CETAPHIL unveils its latest innovation: Cetaphil Soothing & Comforting Cica, a new line specially formulated to reduce redness, soothe irritation, and restore the skin’s protective barrier. Cica (Centella Asiatica extract) is an ingredient celebrated for its soothing and healing properties. Meanwhile, its other ingredients, pentavitin and allantoin, help to deeply hydrate, repair, and protect redness-prone, sensitive skin. These make up Cetaphil’s Power Trio Blend — delivering instant soothing relief while working to reduce visible redness and protecting the skin barrier for up to 24 hours. The Cica line is made up of a Restoring Serum, Balancing Toner, and Calming Face Cream. The new range is now available at leading drugstores, supermarkets, and e-commerce platforms nationwide.

HOKA launches F25 Koshi Tan-Tan Capsule

HOKA announces the arrival of the F25 Koshi Tan-Tan Capsule, a limited-edition collection created for runners. The capsule features road and trail footwear and performance apparel in a black-and-gold colorway, designed for athletes. The Koshi Tan-Tan Capsule pays tribute to the Japanese ekiden, a long-distance relay race in Japanese culture. The HOKA F25 Koshi Tan-Tan Capsule is now available at HOKA exclusive stores in One Ayala Mall, GH Mall, SM Aura, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, and the newly opened TriNoma branch. HOKA products are also available at select branches of Foot Locker, Commonwealth, Sole Academy, Planet Sports, Runnr Stores, Toby’s Sports, REV, The SM Store at SM Mall of Asia and SM Megamall, and R.O.X. in Bonifacio High Street.

Uptown Bonifacio unveils Michael Leyva Christmas tree

UPTOWN BONIFACIO welcomed the holiday season with this year’s centerpiece, created in collaboration with fashion designer Michael Leyva. Excess fabrics and leftover materials from Mr. Leyva’s previous couture collections were used in an ethereal 30-foot Christmas tree that departs from traditional décor while preserving its iconic silhouette. Draped in layered fabrics and sculptural details, the installation mirrors Mr. Leyva’s signature romantic aesthetic. Surrounding angel forms, also adorned in reimagined materials, extend the narrative of renewal while adding a celestial touch to the installation. The launch was led by Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano, Megaworld President and CEO Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso, First Vice-President and Head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls Graham Coates, Cluster General Manager Camille Elviña, and Mr. Leyva during the unveiling of the installation at Uptown Mall. The celebration continues all season long with the Uptown Run Club’s indoor Mall-a-thon on Dec. 6 and Door Dash Run in partnership with participating restaurants on Dec. 11, Christmas quartet performances on Dec. 24 and 31, and a Santa Meet and Greet on Dec. 23 and 25. Visit megaworld-lifestylemalls.com or call (02) 8462-8888 for updates.

Gap reveals holiday collection

GAP’s holiday collection is designed to feel as good as it looks. CashSoft, the brand’s proprietary, machine-washable knit, has become a modern staple since its debut just two years ago. This season, CashSoft is reimagined in new silhouettes and textures, with the same cashmere-soft and super plush feel to bring luxe into everyday outfits. Gap’s heritage fleece and sweats are also available in upgraded weights and finishes that elevate the brand’s most recognizable icon hoodie made for gifting and self-gifting alike. Shop online at gap.com.ph or in-store at its various locations including SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, TriNoma, Evia Lifestyle Center, Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La Mall, and Alabang Town Center.