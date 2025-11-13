Dining In/Out (11/13/25)

Korea’s Daily Beer lands in Manila on Nov. 30

KOREAN BEER and fried chicken restaurant Daily Beer opens this Nov. 30 at Arcovia City. With over 400 stores across the globe, the Korean chain brings its staples of Korean-style crispy fried chicken and freshly brewed craft beer to Manila. The craft beers are served alongside their signature menu item, Daily Chicken, fried to a golden crunch and served with sauces and seasonings. Other crowd favorites include Gimbap, Tteokbokki, and the signature sweet and sour Chicken Gangjeong. Follow @DailyBeerPH on Instagram for launch updates.

Philippines to host UN Tourism World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism

THE Philippines will be the host of the United Nations Tourism (UN Tourism) World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism. Department of Tourism (DoT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said the Philippines’ selection as host of this event affirms the country’s status. “The Philippines is the perfect venue for the 2026 UN Tourism World Gastronomy Forum — where the world can gather to share, taste, and celebrate food as a bridge between cultures. More im-portantly, this recognition places our country at the forefront of global gastronomy and sustainable tourism,” she said in a statement. The Tourism World Forum will convene global leaders, chefs, innovators, and advocates from more than 150 countries to advance dialogue and cooperation on food tourism as a driver of inclusive growth, sustainability, and cultural preservation. Ms. Frasco emphasized that this recognition builds on the DoT’s sustained efforts to develop gastronomy tourism as a pillar of the country’s tourism strategy, as encapsulated in the National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP) 2023-2028. In 2024, the Philippines hosted the first-ever UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Asia and the Pacific in Cebu, which culminated in the Cebu Call to Action on Gastronomy Tourism as a Driver for Sustainable Development.

Judy Ann Santos endorses Kyowa appliances

ACTRESS, restaurateur, and cooking vlogger Judy Ann Santos is the new face of Kyowa kitchen appliances. “I’ve always believed that the kitchen is the heart of every home. When I look for kitchen appliances, I look for ones that make life not only easier but more importantly, ones that I can rely on,” Ms. Santos said in a statement, noting that she uses the Kyowa Airfryer (“I can easily make snacks my kids love without the guilt of deep frying”) and Kyowa Ice Shaver when she prepares her Black Polvoron Halo-Halo (“helps me achieve that perfect, fine ice texture”). “Having Judy Ann join the Kyowa family is something we’re truly proud of,” said Eugene Go, chief operating officer of Kyowa, in a statement. “She reflects everything that Kyowa stands for: hard work, warmth, and reliability. With her stellar achievements, she is someone Filipinos look up to and yet she remains grounded. That’s exactly the kind of trust we aim to build with every product we make.”