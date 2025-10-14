The Department of Tourism (DoT) on Monday said that tourist destinations Boracay, Palawan, and Siargao are part of the top ten islands in Asia in the Condé Nast Traveler’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards.

“This recognition by Condé Nast Traveler is a living testament to the beauty, resilience, and stewardship of our island communities,” Tourism Secretary Ma. Esperanza Christina G. Frasco said in a press release.

Ms. Frasco added that the recognition reaffirms the department’s commitment to “preserving natural wonders, advancing sustainable tourism, and ensuring that the prosperity these destinations bring reaches every Filipino.”

The survey by the US-based luxury and lifestyle travel magazine garnered votes from over 700,000 travelers globally.

Boracay ranked fourth in the survey with 90.54 points, followed by Palawan in fifth place with 90.23 points, and Siargao at seventh spot with 85.49 points.

Other world-class destinations included in the list are Phú Quốc in Vietnam, Langkawi in Malaysia, Bali in Indonesia, Andaman Islands in India, and several islands in Thailand, such as Koh Samui, Phuket, and Phi Phi Islands.

In 2024, four islands in the Philippines — Boracay, Palawan, Cebu, and Siargao were recognized by Condé Nast Traveler, making it the only ASEAN country with the most entries.

The DoT noted that the country has also been consistently awarded by the World Travel Awards (WTA) as Asia’s Leading Beach Destination and Asia’s Leading Dive Destination.

“These awards belong to our people, their craft, and the spirit of Love the Philippines that we proudly carry forward,” Ms. Frasco said.

“We invite travelers to help protect these treasures by practicing responsible tourism and supporting local communities. Together, we can ensure that the Philippines’ islands remain vibrant, sustainable, and welcoming for generations to come,” she added.

The Tourism department reported 2,905,363 foreign visitors arrived in the first six months of 2025.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) also reported that total arrivals in the first half of the year increased by 8%, highlighting 7,840,728 arrivals up from 7,268,465 last year.

The agency added that the US remained the top source of tourists with 753,544 arrivals, followed by South Korea (745,623), Japan (256,776), China (229,915), and Australia (188,082). — Almira Louise S. Martinez