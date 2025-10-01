THE FILMED version of the original Broadway production of the Tony, GRAMMY, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Hamilton opens in select Philippine cinemas for one week only starting today, Oct. 1.

The theatrical release of Hamilton expands upon the version available on Disney+ with the inclusion of Reuniting the Revolution, an exclusive special prologue to the film featuring new interviews with the original cast and creators as they reflect on the impact the show has had on their lives.

The film will be shown at the following Ayala Malls — Glorietta 4, Manila Bay, and TriNoma; at Bonifacio High Street; Century City Hall; Cinema ’76; Festival Mall; Fisher Mall QC; Gateway Cineplex; Newport; Power Plant Mall; the following Robinsons Malls — Antipolo, Galleria, Magnolia, Manila, and Opus; S Maison; Shangri-La Red Carpet Cinema; the following SM malls — Aura Premiere, Bacoor, BF Parañaque, Bicutan, Centerpoint, Clark, Dasmariñas, East Ortigas, Fairview, Grand Central, Laoag, Mall of Asia, Marikina, Megamall, North EDSA, Pampanga, Puerto Princessa, and Southmall; The Podium; Uptown Mall Taguig; and Vista Evia.

Hamilton was released in cinemas in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico on Sept. 5, the UK and Ireland on Sept. 26, and will be released in Australia and New Zealand on Nov. 13.

Hamilton, with a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, revolves around the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and direction by Thomas Kail, Hamilton was inspired by the book Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow.

It was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, and stars Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Jonathan Groff as King George; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.