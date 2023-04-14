EntertainmentNews (04/14/23)

1 of 5

BGC’s Pet Huddle postponed

THE 4TH Pet Huddle, which was originally scheduled for April 15 and 16 at Fifth Avenue at Bonifacio High Street, has been postponed to April 22-23 due to the expected effects of Tropical Depression “Amang” in the country. The event, which started in 2021, is held in partnership with pet apparel line Hey Pacey. Fifty merchants are participating this year,and among the activities for pets are a Pet Parade, a Pet Blessing, and a Pawject Runway. For more information follow BGC’s Facebook facebook.com/bonifacioglobalcityph/ and Instagram @bonifacioglobalcity.

Alanis Morissette concert sold out, new date added

Ovation Productions has announced a second show for the Manila leg of Alanis Morissette’s 2023 world tour. The Additional concert will be on Aug. 2 after the original date, Aug 1, was sold out. Both shows will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Lewis Capaldito performs in Quezon City in July

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is coming to Manila for his Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent Asia 2023 Tour on July 27 at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City Tickets will go on-sale on April 15, 10 a.m. via TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets nationwide. The concert is presented by Wilbros Live.

‘Bb. Pilipinas Glam Shot Photo Exhibit’ on view

The “Binibining Pilipinas Glam Shot Photo Exhibit,” featuring the candidates for the 2023 pageant, is on view at the Gateway Mall Activity Area in Araneta City. The traditional Binibini photo exhibit showcases the 2023 batch in seven-foot portraits shot by official lensmen Raymond Saldaña and Owen Reyes. Each glam look was styled by Patrick Henry Mergano and Macky Combe, and paired with the ingenious designs by Odelon Simpao and Allan Laserna. The exhibit is open for public viewing at the Gateway Mall Activity Area until April 14, at the Gateway Cineplex Lobby from April 15 to 19, then at other Araneta City malls until the Grand Coronation Night.

Waitlist for Hamilton opening

The Hamilton Waitlist Pre-Sale for the Manila season is opening soon. The UnionBank exclusive booking period for cardholders will commence on April 17, 10 a.m. and conclude at 11:59 p.m. on April 19 with an extended booking period along with the Hamilton Waitlist Pre-Sale until 11:59 p.m. on April 21. The Hamilton Waitlist Pre-Sale will commence on April 20, 10 a.m. and conclude on April 23, 11:59 p.m.