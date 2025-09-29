L’Oréal partners with TESDA

1 of 2

BEAUTY conglomerate L’Oréal has been known for its Beauty for a Better Life program: the global initiative that helps people around the world enter the beauty industry. In the Philippines, under the program, it partners with local government units to teach skills to the underprivileged. On Sept. 24, at their headquarters at the Podium West Tower, the L’Oréal Academy announced a partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), promising to scale up the company’s reach throughout the Philippines.

The partnership concerns the government body, the beauty conglomerate, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) organization Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP). Under this partnership, L’Oréal Philippines will share beauty expertise and resources with TESDA to elevate and update the Hairdressing NC II Certification. Through training, Filipino hairdressers will be equipped with the latest hair trends and techniques and gain specialized skills to improve their craft. The updated program will also introduce the L’Oréal Color Certification — a global program designed to help hairdressers become colorists with internationally recognized skills.

Hassan Khan, general manager for L’Oréal’s professional products division in the Philippines, said in a group interview that their participation involves three things: their provision of the updated global curriculum for TESDA, use of L’Oréal products, and use of the headquarters’ academy. “We’re also providing this facility. If TESDA ever wants to use this facility, we’re also open to share that,” he said.

As part of the partnership between L’Oréal Philippines, TESDA, and PBSP, at least 50 new aspiring hairdressers will be trained this year. “This partnership demonstrates how skills development can unlock opportunities,” said Jose Francisco Benitez, secretary and director general of TESDA, in a statement. “Hairdressing is not just about styling — it is culture, livelihood, and dignity. Through this partnership with L’Oréal Philippines and PBSP, we are not only enhancing our Hairdressing NC II program to meet global standards but also empowering women, out-of-school youth, and underserved communities to turn their skills into sustainable careers. Together, we are raising the bar for the profession and giving every Filipino hairdresser the opportunity to compete on the world stage.”

Mr. Khan said that more than a corporate social responsibility program, it’s also an opportunity to change the entire beauty industry in the country. “We don’t see it as a CSR program. We think that it’s important for the existence of our industry: to really continue the growth opportunities and provide the right skillsets to our salon partners.

“As a market leader, it’s our role to uplift the overall industry,” he said.

More than the training itself, they’re also providing for future employment of the people who graduate from the program: providing internships at their partner salons, for example, but also: “What we’re also doing is track their progress and linking them to our salon partners.”

Since 2017, Beauty for a Better Life has empowered 524 Filipinos from Antipolo, Mandaluyong, Manila, Marikina, Pateros, Quezon City, and Taguig. With this new partnership, “Together, we can really reach out to people from different vicinities and different regions, and not just Metro Manila,” said Mr. Khan. — J.L. Garcia