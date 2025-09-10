Arts & Culture (09/10/25)

1 of 5

Jonathan Ching, Juno Santos at MO_Space

TWO EXHIBITIONS are opening at MO_Space on Sept. 13. One is Jonathan Ching’s The World, in a Moment at the Main Gallery, which presents a world of connectedness through an inward process of reflection and deliberate brushstrokes. The other is Juno Santos’ E is the third day of the week! at Gallery 2, which showcases the intersectionality of music and art, summarized in a compendium of details for complete artists’ facts, titles, playing time, and order, interpreted visually through acrylic markers and paint. These shows run from Sept. 13 to Oct. 12 at MO_Space in Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Rizal’s journey in Frankfurt explored in exhibit

AN EXHIBITION at the National Library of the Philippines titled From Calamba to Frankfurt collates letters, drawings, and a first edition copy of Dr. Jose Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere. They are currently on display at the library’s second floor as part of the send-off of the Philippines’ participation as Guest of Honor to this year’s Frankfurt Book Fair. Curated by Lisa Guerrero-Nakpil, the exhibit details Rizal’s time in Frankfurt and how it affected his work, and relationships with the people who fostered him in the German city. It runs until Oct. 17 at the National Library at T.M. Kalaw St., Luneta, Manila.

Imahica Art Gallery hosts three women artists

THE show Triadico: A Tapestry of Diverse Art is opening on Sept. 20 at the Imahica Art Gallery. In it, three women artists — Jinky Rayo, Millet Sacerdoti, and Butchie Diano-Peña — explore the vibrancy of creativity, collaboration, and diverse perspectives. Their works span watercolor, acrylic, gouache, oil, and mixed media. The exhibition runs from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4 at Imahica Art, 2A Lee Gardens, Lee St., Wack Wack, Mandaluyong City.

Reb Belleza mounts exhibit at Alliance Française de Manille

ALLIANCE Française de Manille will be home to an exhibition this month titled The Reflex and the Seven Astronauts, with works by Reb Belleza. The show is a visual narrative spun from the artist’s ongoing poetic novel of the same title. Curated by minimalist artist Gus Albor, it aims to distill Mr. Belleza’s surreal works in an engaging exhibit. It opens on Sept. 20, 5 p.m., at the AFM Gallery at the Alliance Française de Manille, 209 Nicanor Garcia, II, Makati.

Battle of Manila film to screen at Ayala Museum

A FILM screening and talkback session commemorating the Battle of Manila and the end of World War II will take place at the Ayala Museum near the end of the month. Titled “Lest We Forget: 80 Years Since the Battle of Manila,” the program includes the screening of documentary Children of the War, followed by a talk with director Mike Alcazaren and producer Desiree Benipayo. The documentary follows seven survivors of the Battle of Manila. The event is made possible with the support of Memorare Manila 1945 Foundation and Philwar Foundation. It will be held on Sept. 27, 2 p.m., at the Ayala Museum, Makati Ave., Makati City. Regular tickets are P300, and are available via ayalamuseum.org.