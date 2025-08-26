Alipato at Muog wins top prizes at 73rd FAMAS Awards

A DOCUMENTARY that follows the family of Jonas Burgos, a kidnapped activist, was the big winner at the 73rd Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards ceremony on Aug. 22 at the Manila Hotel.

The documentary directed by JL Burgos won two awards from its five nominations: Best Picture and Best Director for Mr. Burgos.

Alipato at Muog centers on the Burgos family’s search for Jonas in the years following his enforced disappearance. It premiered in the Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival last year, where it was awarded the Special Jury Prize.

Not even a month later, the film was given an X rating by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) for “undermining the faith and confidence of the people in their government and/or duly constituted authorities.” X-rated films are deemed as not being suitable for public exhibition. The film was re-rated R-16 (viewers under 16 cannot see the film) after a formal appeal by Mr. Burgos condemned the X rating as censorship.

Meanwhile, the biopic Mamay won four awards from its 10 nominations: Best Cinematography, Best Musical Score, Best Production Design, Best Original Song for “Hamon,” and Best Supporting Actor for Jeric Raval.

Premiered in cinemas in August last year, the film, directed by Neal “Buboy” Tan, follows the life of Nunungan, Lanao Del Norte mayor Marcos Mamay, who produced the film himself. It portrays the local politics of the region as well as Muslim culture and traditions.

The other acting awards went to Nadine Lustre (Best Supporting Actress for Uninvited), Marian Rivera (Best Actress for Balota), Vice Ganda (Best Actor for And the Breadwinner Is…), and Arjo Atayde (Best Actor for Topakk).

FAMAS is the oldest existing film industry award-giving body in the Philippines, having been established in 1952. Members of FAMAS are writers and movie columnists. — Brontë H. Lacsamana

Below is the complete list of winners:

Best Picture — Alipato at Muog

Best Director — JL Burgos for Alipato at Muog

Best Actress — Marian Rivera for Balota

Best Actor — Vice Ganda for And the Breadwinner Is… and Arjo Atayde for Topakk

Best Supporting Actor — Jeric Raval for Mamay

Best Supporting Actress — Nadine Lustre for Uninvited

Best Screenplay — Green Bones

Best Cinematography — Mamay

Best Production Design — Mamay

Best Editing — The Hearing

Best Musical Score — Mamay

Best Original Song — “Hamon” from Mamay

Best Sound — Topakk

Best Visual Effects — Espantaho