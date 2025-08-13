Art imitates Filipino life: MSMEs take spotlight in BSP exhibit

1 of 3

FROM the local wet market to neighborhood eateries, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) latest art exhibit shines a spotlight on the heart of Philippine businesses — the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The Kultura. Kapital. Kasalukuyan: Contemporary Art from the BSP Collection exhibition, which opens on Aug. 14, is housed in two galleries at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila.

It features a collection of 36 contemporary art pieces, ranging from paintings and sculptures to mixed media works.

The display captures daily Filipino life, dreams, and struggles. It is anchored by the presence of National and contemporary artists whose works embody themes central to many MSME narratives.

“The exhibit, a collaboration between the BSP and the National Museum of the Philippines, is organized into two thematic streams across Galleries 18 and 19,” the BSP said in a statement.

“It is a narrative of evolving social movements and contemporary trends, revealing how culture and shared values transform, mirroring a creative landscape that is always in flux.”

Galleries 18 and 19 mirror the Filipino value of “pagtanaw” (to view or see), with pieces that examine past realities and offer insights into emerging themes.

It explores artistic expressions from the late 1980s to the 1990s when artists reclaimed their freedom to define identity, examine human conditions, and challenge inherited narratives, affirming art’s role as a critical discourse tool.

“Each one really complements each other and then highlights the whole point of the BSP collection,” John Paul Orallo, Museo BSP Bank Officer V, told reporters during the exhibit’s preview on Thursday last week. “But this is not just the BSP collection, this is the Filipino collection.”

Among the highlights are Nunelucio Alvarado’s 2009 Carinderia, showcasing a Filipino roadside eatery serving farmers, vendors, and laborers, and Emmanuel “Manny” Garibay’s Palengke from 2011 which captures the harsh reality of a crowded public market.

Complementing such contemporary voices are also religious paintings from the 18th century and portraits from the early 1990s.

“This is a very nice thing that we brought to the public. Because in the BSP, since we have limited space, we cannot really promote everything. And the themes here are really meant for a museum,” Mr. Orallo said.

Kultura. Kapital. Kasalukuyan: Contemporary Art from the BSP Collection is open for free to the public.

The exhibit’s purpose is reinforced by the central bank’s commitment to preserving and promoting Filipino heritage, linking art with the economic empowerment of the people.

The BSP’s extensive art collection stems from the legacy of former BSP Governor Jaime C. Laya, an avid art connoisseur who laid the foundation for the BSP’s renowned collection. — Katherine K. Chan