ABC-MART, the landmark Japanese footwear retailer, will be opening stores in the Philippines starting September.

This was announced at a press conference in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) on July 28 by Koji Higashimae, chief executive officer (CEO) of ABC-Mart Sonak Philippines. “This expansion marks a significant milestone for ABC-Mart,” he said.

“Our Grand Stage store, opening this September in BGC, will be a flagship destination, showcasing our extensive collections in a dynamic and engaging space,” he added. “But that’s just the beginning. In the near future, we will also be rolling out our Standard stores.”

ABC’s entry in the Philippines is a part of its strategic expansion plan in Southeast Asia. “It’s a large and dynamic market for ABC-Mart, and we believe that our collaboration with Sonak Retail Group will deliver outstanding outcomes,” said Kiichiro Hattori, vice-president of ABC-Mart, in a statement. “We’re eager to bring the distinct retail experience and curated brand assortment to the style-conscious Filipino shopper.”

ABC-Mart Sonak Philippines comes here through a joint venture between the Japanese retailer and Sonak Retail Group, headed by CEO Anil Buxani. Currently, Sonak distributes brands like ASICS, Onitsuka Tiger, Molten, and Mikasa in the Philippines.

The first store to open, the ABC-Mart Grand Stage flagship format, will be located in Bonifacio High Street, said incoming Chief Executive Officer and Director of Sonak Retail Group Kabir Buxani.

Measuring 750 square meters over two floors, it will offer exclusives from Nike, Adidas, ASICS, Puma, New Balance, Skechers, Timberland, Vans, Crocs, Salomon, and more. This will also be the first ABC-Mart in the world with a dedicated wellness corner.

The second location, in the Standard Concept format, will open at nearby Mitsukoshi.

In an interview, Kabil Buxani told BusinessWorld, “ABC-Mart is a big step forward for us in terms of our lines of sneakers and fashion. With this, it takes it to a whole new level because of how many brands we have available to offer.”

The Philippines seems to be a ripe market for sports fashion, considering recent openings of stores for brands like Alo Yoga and JD Sports by another retailer, Stores Specialists, Inc. “If you take a look at the share pricing of these new sport-style fashion brands, you see there’s almost a triple-digit growth since COVID times,” said Anil Buxani. “It’s very apparent that the shift of fashion is definitely moving into something more comfortable, something more practical to wear.”

For more information, visit ABC-Mart Philippines on Instagram @abcmartph.grandstage and @abcmartphilippines. — Joseph L. Garcia