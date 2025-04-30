NCCA launches National Heritage Month activities

TO KEEP Filipino traditions alive today, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) will focus on community-level capacity building in its lineup of events for National Heritage Month.

“We recognize that our heritage is not merely a reflection of the past, but also a living entity. It is timely and appropriate that this year’s celebration will place a stronger emphasis on training and capacity building across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao,” said Victorino M. Manalo, chairman of the NCCA, at an April 28 press conference in Manila.

He explained that, instead of putting up performances and showcases, they will spend the month providing access to “community-based training and resources, to equip individuals with skills and knowledge to conserve and promote cultural identity.

“We need this now more than ever, to address the current gaps we have in caring for our heritage,” he added.

May is National Heritage Month and this year the celebration will have the theme “Preserving Legacies, Building Futures: Empowering Communities Through Heritage.” It will tap the youth, indigenous groups, and local artisans.

The kick-off event will be held on May 1 and 2 in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte, in partnership with the Jose Rizal Memorial State University.

Seminar workshops on library resource preservation, restoration, digitization, and digital preservation in the context of cultural heritage will be hosted by the National Library of the Philippines on May 7.

The Bicol Association of Museums Summit, which will be held on May 7 and 8, will gather members of the Bicol Association of Museums to discuss their conservation and promotion efforts within the region.

A forum on the vulnerabilities of ecclesiastical archives and cultural heritage will take place from May 20 to 22, led by the Society of Ecclesiastical Archivists of the Philippines. Topics to be tackled at the event include biodeterioration, climate change, and political conflict.

At the Eastern Visayas State University, there will be a two-day writeshop on translocal and transregional links in the history of Region 8 and the Visayas. It is scheduled for May 20 and 21.

On May 27 and 28, the NCCA will hold a training program for the preservation and conservation of heritage structures, with details to be announced.

Meanwhile, at the Mindanao State University in Marawi, a training session on basic archiving and digitization of records is slated for three days, from May 27 to 30.

The last event will be an archiving and collections management workshop for artists and art galleries at Estancia Mall, Pasig City, on May 31. However, the official closing program of National Heritage Month shall take place on May 27 and 28 in Sorsogon City.

“Through these events, local artisans, historians, and conservationists will mentor participants, ensuring knowledge is passed on,” said Bernan Joseph Corpus, NCCA’s deputy executive director for operations.

“Inevitably, this year’s National Heritage Month is more than a celebration, but rather a commitment to safeguarding our past while building a thriving future,” he added.

NCCA chair Mr. Manalo explained it best: “This year, wala kaming pakialam sa mga (we don’t care much for) dancing, celebrating. Basta train lang nang train (We will just keep training and training).

“Our focus this year is really community-centered skills-building.” — Brontë H. Lacsamana