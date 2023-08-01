Filigree launches 1001 Parkway Residences

1 of 2

LUXURY real estate property developer Filigree recently unveiled its latest residential project, 1001 Parkway Residences in Alabang.

The two-tower high-rise is located in Filinvest City, which is a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) gold-certified neighborhood by the US Green Building Council.

“When we started Filigree, we envisioned it as a brand that represents understated luxury, with particular focus on quality, craftsmanship, and beauty. This vision continues with 1001 Parkway Residences,” said Daphne Mae O. Sanchez, Filigree business head, at the July 26 launch.

Once completed, the residential condominium will have 41 storeys — becoming the tallest residential building in Filinvest City.

There has been an increase in residential buyers after the pandemic, Ms. Sanchez told BusinessWorld. She noted projects in Alabang, in particular, have gained traction over the past year.

The 1001 Parkway Residences is the newest addition to Filigree’s collection of properties, including The Beaufort in BGC, The Enclave Alabang in Daang Hari, Bristol, Botanika Nature Residences Tower 1, and Two Botanika in Filinvest City, and Golf Ridge Private Estate in Filinvest Mimosa+ in Clark, Pampanga.

The new project is marketed towards young, successful individuals and starting families of the upper middle-income bracket.

Each tower will have a total of 382 one- to three-bedroom units, ranging from 50 square meters (sq.m.) to 145 sq.m., and priced from about P14 million to P44 million.

Around 89% of 1001 Parkway Residences is composed of one-bedroom units.

“Compared to other CBDs (central business districts) in Metro Manila, it’s reasonably priced and even offers a sophisticated, cosmopolitan lifestyle,” said Ms. Sanchez. “It takes advantage of its location by seamlessly integrating Filinvest City’s esteemed park system with the indoors.”

Amenities include a Sky Lounge view deck, a 50-meter adult pool and kiddie pool, outdoor and indoor kids play areas, a gym and yoga studio, a dog park, and a pavilion for social gatherings.

“We wanted to combine the charm of nature and the beauty of structure,” Ms. Sanchez added.

The property is scheduled for turnover by 2028. — Brontë H. Lacsamana