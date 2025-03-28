Stuff to Do (03/28/25)

1 of 4

Check out Robinsons’ payday sale

SHOPPERS can enjoy 80% off on select items and cashbacks from March 28 to 30 at Robinsons Department Store. The three-day sale celebrates payday and offers a P300 gift certificate to those who present a single receipt purchase of P5,000 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Go Rewards cardholders also get a chance to earn up to P5,000 worth of Go points for a minimum single-receipt purchase of P3,000. Shoppers can earn extra points by using their Go Rewards credit and debit cards or their Cebu Pacific credit card.

Catch Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino’s new romcom

THE movie My Love Will Make You Disappear is premiering this weekend. With a PG rating, the Star Cinema film invites audience members of all ages to see Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino in their first outing as a love team. The romantic-comedy film revolves around a woman with a history of disappearing boyfriends finding love with her landlord, who is fighting to save his community from being displaced.

See Philippine birds at Gateway 2’s exhibit

A PHOTO exhibit titled The Flight of the Philippine Birds is ongoing at the Quantum Skyview of Gateway Mall 2 in Cubao, Quezon City until March 30. It showcases photos of vibrant and diverse Philippine bird species, taken by members of Haring Ibon – Birds in Focus, Inc. Alongside the majestic Philippine Eagle, there are photos of the underrepresented birds including kingfishers, mocking jays, cockatoos, and many more endemic birds. The exhibit also details where they are found, their conservation status, and their international standing.

Listen to Iloilo musician Rock Opong’s first single

FILIPINO singer-songwriter Rock Opong, a newcomer to the music scene, is officially debuting as a recording artist. The 19-year-old Iloilo-based musician was discovered by Rico Blanco’s Balcony Entertainment and has released his single under Sony Music. Titled “Marahuyo,” the soulful track aims to capture the emotions of longing for someone and passionately pursuing love against all odds. Produced by Mr. Blanco, the R&B ballad is the first of many more slated for release soon.