Chinese forms of expression at the 19th Spring Film Festival

A WIDE variety of Chinese films and other creative endeavors — like dance, traditional music, and calligraphy — will be in the spotlight for this year’s Spring Film Festival at the Shangri-La Plaza Mall in Mandaluyong City.

The 19th edition of the film festival will run from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, during which time four Chinese films will be screened for free.

One is Foo Sing-Chong’s 2015 3D-animated comedy Where’s the Dragon?, which features a star-studded voice cast including Zhang Ziyi. It follows a 10-year-old girl who goes on an adventure with the animals of the Chinese zodiac in search of the missing dragon.

Those looking for a bittersweet romance can watch Somewhere Winter (2019) by Wang Weiming. The story is based on a novel by Rao Xueman, where young love blooms between a Chinese student and a Taiwanese photographer and this love is put to the test by familial pressures.

Find Your Voice (2020) by Adrian Kwan is a drama about a renowned conductor in the United States returning to his native Hong Kong to mentor a choir of pessimistic students. With Andy Lau in the lead role, the film aims to show how music can inspire.

For those who enjoy comedy-drama, One More Chance (2023) by Anthony Pun promises humor and redemption for its flawed main character. Here, Chow Yun-fat plays a compulsive gambler who must step up to support his son with autism.

Admission to the screenings throughout the five days is free. Tickets are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

DANCE AND CALLIGRAPHY

Aside from watching films, visitors can partake in several other activities.

There will be a calligraphy workshop on Feb. 1 at the mall’s Grand Atrium, where an instructor will talk about the art of Chinese calligraphy. On Feb. 2, a Chinese music concert will feature performers who will stage traditional songs and dances.

From Feb. 1 to 2, there will be a cultural bazaar offering Chinese snacks and items also at the Grand Atrium.

The film festival, which will be held at the Red Carpet Cinemas of the mall, is organized by Ateneo de Manila University’s Chinese-Filipino organization Celadon, in partnership with the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines.

For the full screening schedule and more information, visit the Spring Film Festival and Shangri-La mall social media pages. — Brontë H. Lacsamana