KINDRED, a Philippine femtech company which uses technology to provide women’s health and wellness solutions, just opened a hybrid clinic that offers both virtual and in-person care in Serendra, Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

“We are creating a cohesive woman-centric patient experience by bridging virtual and physical clinics, enabling healthcare providers to deliver high quality care with consistency,” said Maria Jessica J. de Mesa, a co-founder and chief executive officer of Kindred, at the Dec. 7 launch.

“We want to elevate the idea of a doctor’s visit by providing a safe, non-judgmental space with a sense of warmth to help patients feel calm, comfortable, celebrated, and cared for,” she added.

The clinic offers virtual consultations, physical diagnostic examinations, contraceptive packages, and intravenous drips, among other services.

Experts in areas like gynecology, dermatology, gastroenterology, mental health, and fitness are part of Kindred’s roster of doctors, who are ready to address menstrual and sexual wellness, fertility, pregnancy, or other aspects of women’s health.

Aside from partnering with employers to provide their services to certain companies, Ms. De Mesa shared that opening the clinic was a vital step in being eligible for HMO (health maintenance organization) insurance.

“We’re hoping for this to be the first of many clinics in the Philippines, because our goal is to empower as many Filipinas as possible to take charge of their health,” she said.

Femtech solutions such as period tracking apps, wearable sensors, and patient monitoring technologies only began to take off in the Philippines during the pandemic despite being available in the past decade.

“We’re called Kindred because it’s about us all coming together as kindred spirits. When we built this company, we thought of it as a letter to our younger selves that we’ll get the help and space that we wanted, and it’s also a wish that our future selves will have better women’s healthcare,” said Kindred co-founder Abetina E. Valenzuela.

The clinic is in Serendra Mall, 11th Ave., BGC. Appointments start at P850 and can be booked online at www.mykindred.co. — Brontë H. Lacsamana