Entertainment News (01/14/25)

Paolo Sandejas releases debut album

FILIPINO singer-songwriter Paolo Sandejas has released his debut album which is out now via Sony Music Entertainment. Titled the world is so small, the eight-track album is an exploration of love, loss, and self-discovery, particularly within the formative years of one’s 20s. The album is divided into four thematic arcs, each representing a different phase of a relationship.

Medical drama Doc out on AXN ASIA

THE brand-new medical drama Doc has debuted in the Philippines, exclusively at AXN Asia. It centers on the brilliant Dr. Amy Larsen (played by Molly Parker), Chief of Internal Medicine at Westside Hospital. After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, she must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the man she loves, or the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. Based on the globally acclaimed Italian series Doc – Nelle Tue Mani, the new show airs every Monday at 8:50 p.m. on AXN Asia, available at Cignal on Channel 121, GSAT on Channel 60, and Sky Cable on Channel 49.

Barbie Almalbis drops 5th studio album

ICONIC Pinoy rock musician Barbie Almalbis has released her new album, Not That Girl. It aims to offer a fresh direction in her evolving sound. Its themes are emotional healing, resilience, and the challenges of navigating mental health. Not That Girl is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Three movies opening on Jan. 15

THE midpoint of January will see three movies out in Philippine theaters. Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog 3, starring Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, and many others, will see the beloved Team Sonic take on a new enemy. Universal Pictures’ Wolf Man, directed by Leigh Whannell and starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner, offers an Oregon-set horror drama where a young family moves to the countryside and confronts a dangerous creature. Finally, the Ayala Malls Cinemas-exclusive 4DX concert experience, Tomorrow x Together: Hyperfocus, gives a glimpse of the K-pop boy group Tomorrow x Together’s latest performance with immersive visuals.

Little Mix’s JADE releases new single

POP star JADE has kicked off 2025 with the release of her song, “IT girl.” The bass-heavy, bold, electro pop track is written by JADE with Cirkut and Lostboy. The sharp lyrics reflect her experiences in the music industry and the often ruthless and complex nature of fame. It was first teased at the end of the music video for her previous song, “Angel of My Dreams.” It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

FDCP, Taskovski Films launch #DocsConnect film lab

THE Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) has announced its partnership with the international documentary production company Taskovski Films. Together, they will bring the intensive documentary film lab #DocsConnect to the Philippines. From Jan. 16 to 20, 18 filmmakers will be chosen to develop their 10 documentary projects in a course designed to equip participants with the tools needed to bring their vision to life.

Global boy group search to premiere on TV5

In February, Be the Next: 9 Dreamers, a global collaboration between MLD Entertainment PH and TV5, is set to air. It is a talent survival show which brings gifted individuals from across Asia to showcase their potential. From the global auditions held in 2024, the aspirants have been narrowed down to 74 young men who must fight their way to debut as part of a new nine-member boy group. The show features 2NE1’s Sandara Park as the show’s emcee, with EXO-CBX’s Chen, MOMOLAND’s Hye-bin, AB6IX’s Woo-jin Park, Ye-dam Bang, and HORI7ON’s Vinci as the celebrity mentors. Leading K-pop choreographer Bae Wan Hee and producer Bullseye will participate as dance mentors. Be the Next: 9 Dreamers will air on TV5’s Weekend Trip block at 7:15 p.m. starting Feb. 8.

Pinoy rock queens reunite for concert

DUE to insistent public demand, Pinoy rock queens Acel Bisa, Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis, Hannah Romawac, Kitchie Nadal, and Lougee Basabas are restaging their sold-out concert, TANAW. The show will take place at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City on Feb. 9, 8 p.m. The six Filipina alt-rock icons will be performing never-before-heard arrangements of their 1990s hits and early 2000s songs with the help of The Manila String Machine. There will also be collaborations and new material. Tickets are available via https://tanawtherepeat.helixpay.ph.