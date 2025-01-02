BUMBLE, the global dating app that empowers women to make the first move, has unveiled its 2025 dating trends. After shifting away from the pursuit of perfection and prioritizing emotional openness and shared values in 2024, the year 2025 is described as a “transitional year” for women as they embrace greater self-honesty and refuse to make compromises.

Meihui Chen, communications lead for Bumble in Asia Pacific, said that out of 41,294 Gen Z and millennial Bumble members surveyed worldwide, nearly two in three female respondents (64%) said Filipina women are determined to not compromise or alter their standards just to find a partner.

“Instead, they are going all-in on everything they want and deserve — with a renewed sense of hope and sureness that what they are looking for is out there,” Ms. Chen said in a written interview.

It is not like a checklist to fulfill but rather women prioritizing more intangible characteristics that they think their partners should have, Ms. Chen added.

“Now, more and more people are taking a step back to figure out what truly matters to them in a relationship. They’re determined to find something real and lasting — and for women, this shift is huge.”

In 2025, singles, especially women, are expected to seek more stability, emotional vulnerability, shared community values, and self-acceptance, while turning to platonic male friendships at key moments to help navigate their dating lives.

“You can really see this in the rise of ‘micro-mance’ — little, thoughtful gestures like sending a playlist, sharing inside jokes, or going for a casual morning coffee walk. Women are less interested in finding the ‘perfect partner’ according to a checklist and more focused on these small but meaningful moments that show true emotional connection,” Ms. Chen explained.

“Micro-mance” is being embraced by 97% of Filipino singles in the survey, who appreciate expressions of love through smaller gestures which leave a big impact.

Other dating hot takes for 2025 are emerging, as Bumble’s latest survey reveals significant shifts in Filipino dating trends. DWM (Date With Me) shows that 66% of Filipino singles are embracing more authentic dating content on social media, appreciating not only the highs but also the lows of relationships, which fosters healthier relationship goals and reduces feelings of loneliness.

In On The Same (Fan) Page, 56% of Filipino singles find unique and quirky interests increasingly attractive, with 62% of women leaning into their passions while dating.

Meanwhile, Male-Casting and Future-Proofing highlight evolving conversations around masculinity, with 61% of women pushing for more diverse views on positive masculinity, and 65% of Filipino women prioritizing stability in their relationships due to uncertainties about the future.

In a shift toward more meaningful connections, Guys That Get It highlights a growing trend where Filipino women are turning to their male friends for help in choosing potential partners. About 34% of women rely on their male friends to help pick dates, while 58% seek advice from the men in their lives to better understand men’s dating behavior. — Edg Adrian A. Eva