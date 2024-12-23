JBL’S year-end gathering, the Unleash & Grand Thanksgiving Party on Dec. 10 at the EDSA Shangri-la, also served as JBL’s last product launch this year.

Larry Secreto, country manager for Harman Philippines said in a mix of English and Filipino, “There are people asking me: ‘it’s the end of the year, but we’re still launching new products. We’re almost done with this year.’ I said, ‘well, we never stopped innovating products.’ We always have much better products.”

Harman is the parent company of JBL, and since 2017 has been operating as a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. Sister brands under Harman include Dbx, AKG, and Infinity Systems, among others; mostly centered around sound systems and electronic equipment.

Some of these products include the JBL Tune Series, to which the JBL Tune Beam 2, Tune Buds 2, and Tune Flex 2 belong. The true wireless earbuds are designed to deliver pure bass and zero noise. All three models feature Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Smart Ambient technology, and up to 48 hours of playtime. Each come with JBL’s signature ergonomic, water- and dust-resistant design, plus customizable sound through Personi-Fi 3.0 technology accessible through the JBL Headphones app.

The JBL Wave Flex 2, Wave Beam 2, and Wave Buds 2 have JBL Pure Bass Sound, up to 40 hours of battery life, and Smart Ambient technology across the series. The Wave Buds 2 and Wave Beam 2 also feature Active Noise Cancelling. Designed for comfort all day thanks to its ergonomic fit, the Wave series ensures hands-free, crystal-clear calls with just a tap.

They even have a line for kids: The JBL Junior 320BT, Junior 320, and Junior 470NC headphones ensure safe listening with an 85dB (decibel) volume limit. The Junior 320BT and Junior 320 are wireless on-ear models, while the Junior 470NC adds Active Noise Cancelling in a wireless over-ear design. Its features include up to 50 hours of playtime, oversized controls, comfy fit, playful colors, and sticker sets for personalization. Parents can use the JBL Headphones app to set volume limits, track habits, and get reports, while the built-in mic keeps kids connected with family, friends, or teachers.

For fitness fans and adventurers, the JBL Endurance Race 2 earbuds have an IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating, and up to 48 hours of battery life. Designed for comfort all day long, its superior fit ensures optimum sealing and stability. Powerful 6.8 mm (millimeter) dynamic drivers deliver JBL Pure Bass sound, while Active Noise Cancelling keeps the user’s focus sharp, and Smart Ambient technology helps the user stay aware of their surroundings.

Just in time for the holiday party season, they’ve come up with more features and colorways for their PartyBox: JBL’s PartyBox 120 and PartyBox 320, now in sleek white. These speakers deliver JBL Pro Sound, synchronized lightshows, and portability — featuring a folding handle on the PartyBox 120 (12 hours playtime) and sturdy wheels with a telescopic handle on the PartyBox 320 (18 hours playtime). Both include a replaceable battery. They can be paired with any Bluetooth device, or take center stage with mic and guitar inputs. For even bigger celebrations, wirelessly connect multiple JBL Auracast-enabled speakers or sync effortlessly with the JBL PartyBox app.

“We’re maybe one step, or two steps ahead of our competitors,” said Mr. Secreto. “Rest assured, next year, we will have a lot more.”

JBL’s Holiday Wishes promo is also running until Dec. 31. One hundred people will win prizes, with 10 winners for each prize. These include a Vespa Primavera 150 scooter; a JBL Authentics 500 speaker; a JBL PartyBox Stage 320 speaker; a JBL Spinner BT turntable; a JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds; a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 phone; a three-day, two-night staycation for two at the EDSA Shangri-La Hotel; a three-day, two-night trip for two to Coron, Palawan; a three-day, two-night trip for two to Boracay; and a trip of the same length for two to the winner’s chosen destination (Thailand, Singapore, or Hong Kong). To join, purchase any participating JBL product from authorized stores then register the proof of purchase at www.jblpromo.com.ph.