To catch the interest of younger customers, companies have leaned towards experimenting with new technologies according to Larry Secreto, Country Manager of Harman Philippines.

“A lot of young people are not really brand loyal, but they are very keen in adapting to new products, new technology, new innovations,” he told BusinessWorld in an interview during the launch of one of their newest product: Soundgear Frames.

In a research published in the International Journal of Scientific Engineering and Sciences (IJSES) in 2020, Gen Z’s were highly adept at technology due to being “raised on the internet and social media.”

It added that Filipino Gen Z’s exposure to the online world created higher familiarity with emerging technologies.

“Many of our products are attracting younger, more Gen Z customers,” Mr. Secreto said.

A study by the IBM Institute for Business Value revealed that only 36 percent of Generation Z (Gen Z) felt a strong connection or loyalty to any brand.

In line with the study, Mr. Secreto shared that older generations adapt slower to new technologies because of the absence of knowledge and information.

“There’s a lot of hesitations because they don’t understand the full usage of the technology,” he said.

Lifestyle change powered by technology

Mr. Secreto believes technology can improve the lives of Filipinos in a variety of ways, and not just cater to the needs of “tech-savvy” Gen Z.

“Some people love to have their lifestyle change or adapt to the new lifestyle,” he said about their latest innovation that combined lifestyle and technology.

“Whether it’s your daily grind, weekly hangouts, or occasional road trips, hikes, and seascapes,” technology is incorporated into daily tasks, JBL said in a press release.

Mr. Secreto further added that using technology helped people enhance their lifestyles.

“I tried using this…so I can use my shades and listen to music while playing golf,” he said.

The ever-growing innovations are not limited to the youth, he said, even though younger generations are more accepting of new technologies.

“Young people like this but it’s also applicable to older people like me. So basically for everybody,” he said. – Almira Louise S. Martinez