HAILED as Metro Manila’s top steakhouse by popular travel site TripAdvisor and renowned for its mastery of US Prime Angus Steaks, 22 Prime ushers in a new chapter with the appointment of Albee Jay T. Dedal as its new executive chef. With over 18 years of culinary experience both locally and internationally, Mr. Dedal aims to bring innovation and passion to Discovery Suites Manila’s flagship restaurant.

Mr. Dedal’s decorated career perfectly complements 22 Prime’s multi-awarded reputation. His accolades include gold medals from culinary competitions across Asia, such as the FHAM — Food and Hospitality Asia Maldives (Hot Cooking Seafood category) and the Hotel Asia Exhibition & International Culinary Challenge (Team Challenge category), both awarded in 2014.

“It’s all about passion, it’s about what you like, it’s about what you love. Achievement will come if your passion is there,” Mr. Dedal said in an interview during an introductory dinner, emphasizing that his accomplishments are like a garnish to a fulfilling career, with his true achievements reflected in the inspiration he provides to future cooks.

Mr. Dedal told BusinessWorld that his vision for 22 Prime promises an elevated and diverse menu while staying true to the classic 22 Prime high-quality steak experience.

“The concept of the menu is focused more on prime cuts, but there are also a variety of options. We are concentrating on meat, of course, but the variety is much wider. We offer Australian and American prime cuts, and we will also be introducing Japanese Wagyu. We categorize these into three main categories,” Mr. Dedal said.

The new 22 Prime menu, set to debut on March 1, will also feature a selection of premier global seafood options, including lobster, seabass, and Alaskan King crab.

A DINING EXPERIENCE WITH THE ORTIGAS SKYLINE

On Dec. 11, guests and members of the press enjoyed 22 Prime’s exclusive steak dining experience on the 22nd floor of Discovery Suites. The Ortigas skyline provided a stunning visual backdrop to the delectable feast, expertly arranged by Mr. Dedal.

The dinner started with a refreshing mixed green salad, drizzled with a light honey mustard dressing. For those who enjoy a touch of sweetness in their greens, this option offers just the right balance, with a subtle hint of mustard.

This was followed by a velvety cream of capsicum soup, where the natural flavors of the capsicum subtly lingering beneath the soup’s creamy richness.

At the heart of the dining experience was the USDA Ribeye steak, perfectly cooked to medium-rare. Its tenderness allowed the knife to glide effortlessly, delivering rich, flavors enhanced by a touch of sea salt and freshly ground pepper — a classic pairing that beautifully highlighted the steak’s natural flavor.

As a perfect complement to the main dish, the steak is served with a choice of two side dishes: a rich and creamy Truffle Mac and Cheese and sautéed broccoli.

The feast concluded with a rich chocolate cake topped with smooth chocolate ice cream and a delicate meringue crisp. Its deep, velvety flavors and elegant presentation evoke the warmth and elegance of Mocha Mousse, Pantone’s color of the year for 2025 — a perfect balance of taste and visual appeal.

As the evening came to a close, Mr. Dedal shared his heartfelt gratitude, expressing his joy on seeing guests savor his creations and the stories and laughter shared over each plate. Despite running on just four to five hours of sleep each night, he and his team remain committed to refining their craft daily — further solidifying 22 Prime as one of the top dining destinations in town. — Edg Adrian A. Eva