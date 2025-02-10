by Edg Adrian A. Eva, Reporter

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) launched the “Kontra Bigay” committee on Friday to intensify its crackdown on vote-buying and vote selling ahead of the 2025 midterm elections.

The newly launched committee will be permanent and a fortified version of Kontra Bigay, which initially operated as a task force during the 2022 elections, said Comelec Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia.

“Kapag committee kasi siya permanent siya ibig saibihin kapag may mga kaso susubaybayan niya yung mga kasong maifa-file. Sapagkat (kapag) na-file na nila yan sila ang mag-poprosecute, sila rin ang magpapa-disqualify [A committee is permanent, meaning it will monitor filed cases, handle prosecutions, and facilitate disqualifications],” Mr. Garcia told reporters at the launching event on Friday.

Under the expanded Kontra Bigay, law enforcers, including the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), can conduct surveillance and validate information, reports, or complaints related to vote-buying, vote-selling, or acts of abuse of state resources.

COMELEC identified presumed acts of vote-buying and vote-selling, including the possession or distribution of money, goods, and alike, along with campaign materials, to influence voters.

It also includes the unauthorized possession or transport of over P500,000, along with campaign materials, within two days before the election and on election day.

These are some of the other acts considered as presumed vote-buying and vote-selling, according to COMELEC:

Mr. Garcia said that individuals caught in the act of committing the presumed acts of vote-buying and vote-selling can be arrested without a warrant by any law enforcement agency.

He added that this measure is important, as it allows authorities to apprehend individuals even in a short period, preventing them from engaging in vote-buying and vote-selling.

“Dito, pine-presume na may pamimili ng boto. Therefore, depensahan mo ang sarili mo. Ni-reverse natin para mas mapadali ang arrest at prosecution [Here, vote buying is now presumed. Therefore, it’s up to the offender to defend themselves. We’ve reversed the process to make arrests], Mr. Garcia furthered.

Under Article 12 of the Omnibus Election Code, vote-buying and vote-selling are punishable by imprisonment of not less than one year but not more than six years.

To file a complaint, COMELEC Commissioner Ernesto Ferdinand P. Maceda Jr. stated that individuals can submit complaints not only at COMELEC’s main office in Manila but also at their respective Kontra Bigay centers in cities, provinces, and municipalities.

Ayuda Ban

Kontra Bigay’s strengthened version now includes provisions targeting the abuse of state resources (ASR), Mr. Maceda said. This includes the prohibition of using government assistance or Ayuda to influence voters.

“This initiative is reinforced by the new provisions against abuse of state resources, a silent yet pervasive threat to the foundation of our democracy,” Mr. Maceda said.

COMELEC has imposed a total ban on the distribution of Ayuda, starting ten days before the elections and on election day.

This includes programs such as Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD), Angat Kabuhayan at Pag-Asa Program (AKAP), Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS), and the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

However, COMELEC noted that medical and burial assistance are exempted from the total ban.