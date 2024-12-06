THE Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has announced the 2024 Thirteen Artists Awards (TAA) recipients, a diverse group of emerging artists whose innovative practices have significantly shaped contemporary Philippine art.

Among this year’s honorees are multidisciplinary artists Catalina Africa, Joshua Serafin, and Tekla Tamoria; ceramicist Ella Mendoza; autobiographical sculptor and installation artist Russ Ligtas; painter-photographer Luis Antonio Santos; and painter Liv Vinluan.

Also recognized are Henrielle Baltazar Pagkaliwangan, who draws inspiration from mundane objects; Issay Rodriguez, whose works explore humanism and ecology; Vien Valencia, who creates community-inspired installations; and collage artist Jel Suarez.

CCP Vice-President and Artistic Director Dennis N. Marasigan described the 13 awardees as the country’s “modernists,” representing the future of Philippine art. They echo the spirit of the original 13 modern Filipino artists who revolutionized the art scene by breaking away from traditional classical influences and championing innovative, contemporary expressions.

The TAA winners embody the realities of their time, reflecting the interplay between their artistic expressions and the world around them, Mr. Marasigan added.

“The Thirteen Artists Awards reflect not only the artists’ expressions and what they wish to communicate but also an interrogation and dialogue between the artists, their environment, and society,” Mr. Marasigan said during TAA’s Press Conference on Wednesday.

TAA awardees will receive a cash grant for material for new work, to be showcased in a group exhibition at the National Museum in 2025. They will also be presented with a dedicated trophy and participate in the CCP’s public programs, workshops, and related activities.

The 13 recipients were meticulously selected from over a hundred nominees, each undergoing a thorough review process, said Phyllis Zaballero, a member of the selection committee and a Thirteen Artists Awardee herself in 1978, in an interview with BusinessWorld.

Ms. Zaballero emphasized that originality played a crucial role in her selection process, noting that some nominees incorporated artificial intelligence in their work. She also highlighted the importance of professionalism, mastery of technique, and the skillful handling of materials as key criteria in evaluating the artists.

“It’s how professional they are and to what point they reach a certain level of excellence for the culture they promise,” Ms. Zaballero told BusinessWorld.

Joining Ms. Zaballero on the selection committee were fellow TAA awardees, including Buen Calubayan (2009), Antipas Delotavo (1990), and Wawi Navarroza (2012), alongside Riza Estrada Uson, officer-in-charge of the CCP Visual Arts and Museum Division.

Ms. Tamoria, one of the recipients of the TAA, told BusinessWorld that receiving the award was a great honor, further validating her craft and affirming her artistic direction.

“Mas nakaka-validate siya. Wala namang magbabago sa’kin specifically sa practice ko… (Pero) parang mas nabigyan ako ng push na parang ‘you’re doing good and tama yung path mo’ [It’s more validating. In terms of my practice, nothing will change. (But) it feels like I’ve been given a push, as if to say, ‘You’re doing well and you’re on the right path’],” Ms. Tamoria said.

Apart from the TAA awards, the CCP revealed plans to launch an Omnibus publication on the awards in 2025, with 10 chapters that will explore various aspects of the Thirteen Artists Awards. This comprehensive volume will include essays, photographs, and profiles of over 200 artists from 1970 to 2021.

The book was co-produced by the CCP and Eskinita Gallery, offering a nuanced perspective on the awards by celebrating its achievements and acknowledging the diverse opinions surrounding it. — Edg Adrian A. Eva