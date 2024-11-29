Entertainment News (11/29/24)

1 of 5

Dionne Warwick coming to Manila

GRAMMY AWARD winner Dionne Warwick is coming to Manila for a special concert, One Last Time…, together with her band on Jan. 24, 2025 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. Tickets are now on-sale at TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets nationwide. The concert is presented by Wilbros Live. Ms. Warwick will be performing her greatest hits and favorite songs including classic hits like “Walk On By,” “Don’t Make Me Over,” “I’ll Never Love This Way Again,” “Alfie,” “That’s What Friends Are For,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again,” “Do You Know The Way to San Jose,” “What The World Needs Now” and many more. She is currently working on a gospel album. The first single, “Peace Like a River,” is a duet with Dolly Parton. The Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over documentary is currently streaming on HBO Max.

Cat adoption, toy jeepneys at Araneta City

ARANETA CITY, along with City Cats of Cubao will be holding a cat adoption drive. This will be held on Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the MacArthur Activity Area of Ali Mall. Meanwhile, a Toy Jeep Competition will be held from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Level 3 of the Farmers Plaza Bazaar Extension, Farmers Plaza. The event will feature the top 40 toy jeepney makers from the National Capital Bulacan, and Rizal as they showcase their crafting skills in making toy jeeps. Over at the Gateway Cineplex 18 Lobby, Gateway Mall 1, Coca-Cola’s Santa Snow Globe will go on exhibit from Nov. 28, 2024 to Jan. 11, 2025. Over at the Expo Centro Parking, Farmers Garden, the Parolan, a space where the traditional Christmas lanterns can be enjoyed and bought, is open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Dec. 31. Meanwhile, Araneta City will be holding regular events throughout the Christmas season. A Santa & Friends Meet and Greet is held Fridays to Sundays at 4p.m., while a Fireworks Display happens on those days at 7 p.m. At 4 p.m. on Sundays, there is a Mascot Parade. The various malls and attractions in Araneta City will have special operating hours over the holiday season. Fiesta Carnival, Gateway Malls 1 and 2, Farmers Plaza, and Ali Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays to Fridays; from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays; from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31; from noon to 10 p.m. on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1; and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 26 to 30.

Anne Curtis figure in Madame Tussauds HK

MADAME TUSSAUDS Hong Kong (HK) is an attraction featuring wax displays of individuals who important in their craft. Filipina actress Anne Curtis has now joined this lineup, becoming the newest Filipino to be displayed at Madame Tussauds’ star-studded halls. Her waxwork figure is dressed in an elegant cream-colored Dior gown donated by the actress. It was unveiled on Nov. 27 in Makati and will go on view in the Hong Kong branch of the waxworks starting Dec. 9. The figure will be displayed at the Hong Kong Glamour Zone, alongside Hollywood A-listers Brad Pitt, Nicole Kidman, Lady Gaga, Chris Hemsworth, and more. Other Filipino icons in that section are Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, and boxer Manny Pacquiao. Among the actress’ many films and TV series over her 25-year career are No Other Woman, BuyBust, Dyosa, Dyesebel, ’Wag Kang Lilingon, and Sid & Aya: A Love Story. She is also a celebrity advocate for Children of UNICEF Philippines. For admission tickets and more information, visit https://www.madametussauds.com/hong-kong/en/.

Sale at Newport World Resorts

IN TIME for the holiday rush and in celebration of Pasay City’s 161st founding anniversary on Dec. 2, Newport World Resorts will be holding a sale from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2. Style-savvy shoppers score discounts of up to 70% off on chic apparel and accessories from brands like Giordano Ladies, Swarovski, Mango, and more. Tech enthusiasts snag deals at Beyond the Box with up to 50% off on selected gadgets and accessories. For watch aficionados, Segna Tempo, Longines, and Tissot are offering discounts up to 60% off on selected timepieces. Diners will get a free dessert at Tao Yuan with no minimum spend required. Over at The Grove 2F Newport Mall, the first Mega Saver Holiday Sale, in partnership with Megasavers Appliances, offers shoppers even more deals. Discounts of up to 30% will be offered on appliances, gadgets, and furniture from Samsung, LG, Apple, and more. Epic Rewards members enjoy special perks like Epic Points payment for purchases and delivery fees. For more information on the Holiday Sale event at Newport World Resorts, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Björn Again coming to Singapore

THE ABBA show, Björn Again, is coming to the Sands Theater, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore for three performances on July 4 and 5, 2025. Presented by Base Entertainment Asia in association with The Music Group, tickets are now on sale via Marina Bay Sands Ticketing, SISTIC and Klook. The show includes performances of ABBA’s biggest hits, from “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” and “SOS” to iconic ballads like “The Winner Takes It All,” “Fernando,” and “Knowing Me, Knowing You.”

Mind Rover tours the Philippines

THE MIND MUSEUM has partnered with 2GO, a logistics solutions provider, to bring STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) learning experiences to kids across the Philippine islands through the Mind Rover. The Mind Rover is a custom-built museum bus which measures over 12 meters, filled with interactive science exhibits, equipped for workshops and science shows led by The Mind Museum’s team of Mind Movers, which will visit communities in the various islands of the archipelago. The first leg under this partnership was in Bacolod. The “mind roving journey” is always FREE of charge to the communities it serves. Follow the Mind Rover’s journey @TheMindMuseum Facebook and Instagram. Parties that are interested to help bring The Mind Rover to the Visayas and Mindanao or have beneficiaries in mind can e-mail inquiry@themindmuseum.org for more details.