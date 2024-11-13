Arts & Culture (11/13/24)

1 of 7

Book sale to rehab Naga art hub

RESURRECTION FURNITURE will be holding a book sale at 10a Alabama, Quezon City for the benefit of typhoon-damaged Savage Mind: Arts, Books, and Cinema in Naga City, Bicol, with all proceeds going to the Savage Mind Bookshop. The sale will be held on Nov. 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to buy books or donate books, or both.

National Theater Live’s Hamlet at Vertis Norte

FOR Season 2 of the Cultural Center of the Philippines and Ayala Mall Cinema’s National Theater Live, a performance of Hamlet, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch will be screened at Ayala Malls’ Vertis North on Nov. 26. Tickets can be booked in advance through 7759-8000 loc. 6371.

Philippine-Korean friendship celebrated through music

THE concert, Harmony at 75: A Celebration of Philippine-Korean Friendship Through Music, will see Korea’s all-female percussion ensemble Groove performing at the Leandro Locsin Auditorium at the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) in Intramuros, Manila, on Nov. 15, at 5 p.m. They will be joined by two of the Philippines’ top traditional music groups, the University of the Philippines Tugtugang Musika Asyatika (UP TUGMA) and the Padayon Rondalla, who will perform classic Filipino tunes. This musical collaboration is a follow-up to last year’s successful Cultural Crescendo concert, which also celebrated cultural exchange through music. The free event is co-presented by the NCCA. Seats can be reserved via bit.ly/Harmony75RegistrationLink.

Exploding Galaxies brings titles to US, launches one on Kindle

INDEPENDENT press Exploding Galaxies is presenting its two titles — Wilfrido D. Nolledo’s But for the Lovers and Linda Ty-Casper’s The Three-Cornered Sun — on Nov. 16, 2-4 p.m. (California time) in an event called An Afternoon with Exploding Galaxies at the Echo Park Library in Los Angeles, California. The event will be streamed online via Zoom. More details plus the registration link can be found on their social media pages. Meanwhile, their first title, Wilfrido D. Nolledo’s But for the Lovers, is now available on Kindle.

Tutti Trombone all set at FEU Auditorium

FOLLOWING previous Tutti concerts in the past, (Flutti, Guitarri, Celli, and Harpi) the Far Eastern University (FEU) Center for the Arts presents the latest concert in the series, Tutti Trombone: A Collaborative Concert, featuring the Thomasian Trombone Choir and the FEU Drum and Bugle Corps. (DBC). It is presented with the special participation of Thanapoom Sriwiset, assistant principal trombonist of the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra; New Orleans-based performer, educator, arranger and band leader Ethan Santos; and Koowie Relevo, FEU DBC’s assistant artistic director, IABF Class of 2017. It is set for Nov. 18, 6 p.m., at the FEU Auditorium, which is currently celebrating its 75th anniversary. Admission is free. Registration is available via this link: https://forms.office.com/r/eWHud2uEAS.

Art Fair Philippines leaves the car park for 2025 edition

ART Fair Philippines, which exhibits and sells modern and contemporary Philippine visual art, has announced that for the 2025 edition it will be moving to the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City, leaving the carpark at the Ayala Center where it has been held since its founding. The fair will take place from Feb. 21 to 23. Updates on Art Fair Philippines 2025, including the full roster of participating galleries, featured artists, and a comprehensive program of events, will be posted on Art Fair Philippines’ social media pages.

Part 2 of Project Belonging exhibit now open

THE two-part exhibit Project Belonging: From There to Here recently launched its second part. Titled The Familiar in the Foreign, and featuring works by Isabel and Alfredo Aquilizan and Enrique Marty, the second half of the exhibition was curated by Spain-based Filipino curator Kristine Guzmán. It is the comeback exhibition of the Aquilizan couple since their return to the Philippines. It is based on a dual approach of self-representation, considering the self as a product of society and emerging from social and symbolic interaction. The exhibit is on view until April 16, 2025, at the Wilson L. Sy Prints & Drawings Gallery of the Ateneo Art Gallery.

The M unites works of Anita Magsaysay-Ho, Nena Saguil

IN THE exhibit Material Inspirations, the works of Anita Magsaysay-Ho and Nena Saguil, two groundbreaking Filipino artists who transformed modern art in the Philippines, come together. Both born in 1914 and classmates at the University of the Philippines, the two women pursued distinctive paths that broke barriers in a male-dominated art world. Curated by Patrick Flores, the exhibition highlights each artist’s signature technique — egg tempera for Ms. Magsaysay-Ho and pen-and-ink for Ms. Saguil — bringing their expressive styles to life. The exhibition is on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila’s (The M) 3/F South Gallery, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Art exhibit supports healthcare initiatives

HEALTH Care Without Harm Southeast Asia (HCWH SEA) has announced a fundraising exhibit, Beyond the Canvas: Art for Sustainable Healthcare, organized in partnership with Wanderwall Art Gallery and Exhibitions. Also sponsored by Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, the exhibit showcases a diverse collection of art celebrating health, life, the environment, and climate action all in support of HCWH SEA’s mission to transform healthcare worldwide. On view are works by Cesar Legaspi, Juvenal Sanso, Onib Olmedo, Araceli Dans, Romulo Galicano, Tam Austria, and Lydia Velasco, among others. Donations will fund HCWH SEA’s advocacy. The exhibit runs until Nov. 27 at the South Wing Lobby of the House of Representatives in Batasan, Quezon City, with an online showcase of the catalog available at https://wanderwall.ph/artworks/.