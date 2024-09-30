Luxury brands bet on Cebu

1 of 10

WHERE the money is, the luxury brands go. A recent visit to Cebu’s latest star development, NUSTAR, seems to say that the money’s in Cebu.

A walkthrough at NUSTAR’s mall (stylized The Mall | NUSTAR; which opened in 2023), part of the five-star integrated resort development by Robinsons Land Corp. in Cebu was a recitation of some of the world’s most coveted brands, finding their first outposts outside Manila. The first level alone boasts of (in alphabetical order) Boss, Bulgari, Burberry, Celine, Dior, Ferragamo, Givenchy, Gucci, Kenzo, Lacoste, Loewe, Louis Vuitton. On the same floor, there’s Montblanc, Off-White, Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch, and Versace. Now Cebu’s rich and famous need not travel to Manila to get their luxury fix.

Media guests were taken to some of the stores in the area on Sept. 25 and were treated to these brands’ Cebu-only privileges. For example: Louis Vuitton’s latest bag, the Neverfull Inside Out (a reversible version of its famous tote, but now the lining was made to be exposed; but one can have it in leather), was already there, just a few days after its September launch. Guests were taken to the Very Important Customer (VIC) dressing room, featuring some bags made of exotic leathers like ostrich, available to view only for those willing to pay the price. Louis Vuitton also has a stamp for travel goods that’s only available in Cebu.

Gucci’s store had bags with lime-green leather detailing — something found only in Cebu, not in Manila.

NUSTAR’s Tiffany’s is the biggest in the Philippines at 255 sq.m. and is the first store in the country showing off the new more feminine store design currently rolling out around the world. A bright chandelier reflected on the jewels right below, creating a brighter illusion of sparkle and fire.

Artsy favorite Univers also has its Cebu home in NUSTAR, featuring “if you know, you know” brands like Phillip Lim, Alexander Wang, Fiorucci, Helmut Lang, Thom Browne (among others). Victoria Beckham has a display in the store, featuring items from glam to quirky: a slinky black bodice jostled for space next to a shirt proclaiming herself as being David’s Wife (as in her husband, celebrity David Beckham).

Meanwhile, store assistants at Céline whispered that Artistic Director of Céline Hedi Slimane himself curated and designed the store’s furniture and finishes, which were then flown to Cebu —in fact, some of his favorite books were at the store. Other guests gamely tried on some of the clothes and accessories in the Cebu store (because they said the Manila store had run out of some of the best finds; the Cebu store is just a plane ride away).

NUSTAR Resort and Casino Marketing Manager Joanna Salazar told BusinessWorld that the mall has a total gross leasable area at 20,000 sq.m. Of the 80 establishments (including restaurants and such) at the mall, only a few spaces have not yet opened, although their boards are already up (the fourth floor is forthcoming). While the ultra-luxury NUSTAR Hotel — joining Fili, Robinsons Land’s homegrown five-star hotel, where we were billeted — is to open before the end of the year, a third hotel, the Grand Summit, is set to open in 2026. (There are plans to open a Fili in Manila, although there are no details available.) A sky deck, a water park, and a theater are also in the works.

NUSTAR | The Mall’s General Manager May Adolfo said in a speech, “Our concept was simple yet ambitious. To make a destination that redefines luxury in the Philippines, offering a carefully curated mix of global brands and experiences catering to the taste of our clientele.

“This strengthens our position to bring Cebu to the world,” she said. “This has become their home in this side of the Philippines — and it’s their first outside Manila.

“We are creating something extraordinary: Cebu has finally arrived.” — Joseph L. Garcia