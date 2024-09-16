Style (09/16/24)

1 of 5

G-Shock has a new G-Steel

THE NEW G-Steel Color-Dial GBM-2100 series from G-Shock is out. Building upon the iconic GM-2100 design, the GBM-2100 series introduces Bluetooth- and solar capabilities. Available in three striking dial colors — classic black, sleek blue, and vibrant green — these octagonal timepieces are crafted with a band made of bio-based resin. The GBM-2100 models seamlessly transition from casual to business, with 200-meter water resistance, shock resistance, a Tough Solar battery, and a bio-based resin and stainless-steel case and bezel. The watch boasts of a timer, alarms, a stopwatch, and world time and calendar capabilities. The watch runs approximately for seven months on a rechargeable battery (operation period with normal use without exposure to light after charge), and 18 months on rechargeable battery (operation period when stored in total darkness with the power save function on after full charge). The series is now available at all authorized G-Shock stores in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, and Indonesia.

COS has show at the Navy Yard

COS has returned to September’s New York Fashion Week, unveiling its Autumn Winter 2024 mainline and ATELIER collections. Known for its commitment to precise craftsmanship and innovative design, COS draws inspiration from contemporary culture and the arts, blending elegance with modernity. The event took place in a warehouse at the historic Brooklyn Navy Yard, where several guests arrived by boat. Inside, a maze transformed the industrial space, guiding models through sculptural walls as they showcased 43 looks. This season, nature’s influence is evident in the collection’s tactile surfaces, construction, and color palette. Earthy hues dominate, enhanced by rich textures and fabrications, with vibrant green accents adding a fresh contrast. Heritage fabrics and traditional designs are reimagined through modernist cuts, hardware embellishments, and innovative layering techniques. The womenswear mainline collection embodies contemporary femininity, brought to life through modern tailoring. Trouser suits with softened structures and oversized, fluid silhouettes define the look. Sheer separates and floor-length dresses were featured alongside relaxed wool coordinates, duffle coats, smooth leather jackets and shearling. Menswear focuses on reinventing classic wardrobe staples. Formal tailoring is relaxed for day-to-evening dressing with barrel-leg trousers that are cut to fit loosely on the body, worn with draped silk shirts for a softer aesthetic. Fluid trousers are paired with oversized jackets featuring leather detailing, while tonal looks combine suiting with tactile cashmere layers. The show also marked the debut of the Autumn Winter 2024 COS ATELIER collection which draws inspiration from the elegance of ballet and the fluidity of movement, exploring sculptural elements in each silhouette. Rooted in tailoring, the collection features softened shapes, layering and draping. Transparency and soft shimmering surfaces are juxtaposed with rich, textured outerwear. A selection of items from the show collection are available immediately at COS stores and cos.com and limited numbers will continue to drop throughout the season. COS ATELIER will be available from October.

Discovery Samal will host Stellar Fashion Gala

DISCOVERY SAMAL, in partnership with the Davao Fashion and Design Council Foundation, Inc. (DFDCFI) is hosting a fashion fundraiser, the Stellar Fashion Gala, on Sept. 28 at the Samal Grand Ballroom. The fundraiser is for the benefit of b.LOOM Project’s weaving communities and the Mindanao Trade Expo Foundation, Inc. (MTEFI), a foundation that reaches out to grassroots communities. The gala will highlight a 100-piece luxe resort collection from Davao’s top designers such as Aztec Barba, Dodjie Batu, Emi Englis, Popoy Barba, Edgar Buyan, Ebay Ayag, Windel Mira, and Benjie Panizales. Each designer will use tropical fabric blends of piña, cotton, abaca, and bamboo developed by the Philippine Textile Research Institute. The event will benefit Davao Region’s artisanal weaving communities, as pilot beneficiaries of the fundraiser event’s Extra Mile Creative Communities Sustainable Enterprise Program. This is done in partnership with MTEFI, a multi-sectoral organization promoting Mindanao eco-friendly products and services to the global community. Tickets are available at www.discoverysamal.com for P12,888 per seat.

David Beckham for Boss

British footballer and style icon David Beckham appears in his first campaign for Boss, alongside Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy, South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk, supermodels Gisele Bündchen and Naomi Campbell, and Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini, for the Fall/Winter 2024 wardrobe selection. Signature Boss suiting is reimagined with strong, modern silhouettes. The elevated office setting and tailored looks, as well as the corporate visuals highlighted throughout the campaign’s set design, are an extension of the CorpCore theme first seen at the Boss Fall/Winter 2023 show last September. In the Philippines, Boss stores can be found at Greenbelt 5, Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La East Wing, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Newport Mall, Solaire, City of Dreams, Rustan’s Cebu, NUSTAR Resort and Casino, and online at Trunc.ph, Rustans.com, Zalora.

SM marks Civil Service Anniversary with discount

EVERY YEAR, SM Store celebrates the country’s Civil Service Anniversary with a special offer dedicated to government employees. To continue the tradition on its 124th anniversary, all civil servants are qualified to an exclusive discount in all participating SM Store branches nationwide from Sept. 20 to 22. Government employees will get P300 off with a minimum P3,000 single-receipt purchase at the SM Store. To avail of the discount, they must present their government employee ID and SMAC. For more details about the promo, visit SM Store’s website.