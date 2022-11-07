Style (11/07/22)

1 of 7

MUJI Shangri-La Plaza offers embroidery service

JAPANESE lifestyle brand MUJI has launched its embroidery service in the country and it is first available at MUJI Shangri-la Plaza. Designs that are unique to MUJI are available to let their customers personalize their MUJI garments and textiles. Customers may select from over 200 designs, including animals, nature, seasons, exclusive designs, and letterings. One of the exclusive and limited-edition embroidery designs offered features the Philippines’ jeepney. The embroidery rates for letters start at P15 each while the character design starts at P100 each. Embroidery rates vary depending on the size and quantity. To view the complete information of MUJI’s Embroidery Service, visit their online catalog page at https://www.mujiph.com/embroidery-service or visit MUJI Shangri-La Plaza.

BoConcept reopens in Shang

DANISH design brand BoConcept — known for its contemporary collection of furniture, accessories, and lighting — is back in Shangri-La Plaza. It is reopening with a bigger store, and a new and better location at Mid-Level 2/3 East Wing just in time for its 20th year in Shang. Founded in 1952 in Denmark, BoConcept is also marking seven decades of bringing award-winning designs to homes all over the world with the new Kollektion, featuring the best of Danish style with its timeless shapes, neutral tones, and a focus on multifunctional pieces. They have been developed by Danish designers Henrik Pedersen and Morten Georgsen, two long-term collaborators behind BoConcept’s most iconic designs.

Avon offers one-stop shop for holiday gifts

WITH Christmas lists growing longer every year, it’s easier to just buy one generic item in bulk and hope that everyone likes the same thing. But the most thoughtful gifts are often tailored for the receiver. Avonshop.ph offers a wide selection of gifts that one can grab, wrap, and send to just about everyone, from the homebodies to the aesthetes. There are Fragrance Giftsets for Him and for Her like Black Suede and Imari Seduction. Each kit includes three products for daily use. For those who like to pamper themselves, there is the Planet Spa line. The Planet Spa Mediterranean Olive Oil Body Scrub and Body Moisturizer will help them exfoliate and unwind with ease, and there is also Planet Spa Hand Cream and Body Balm. For skincare enthusiasts, the Anew Mini Kits can be a perfect addition to their routine, with the Radiant & Luminous Skin Regimen or the Plumper and Youthful Looking Skin Regimen — each complete with a travel-size Serum and Day and Night creams. For the homebody there are Avon Home Scents. Choose the Aroma Diffuser with a color-changing design and soothing fragrance oils or indulge their senses with Reed Diffusers, which come in a luxurious gift box. For makeup mavens there is the Power Stay High Voltage Spark Liquid Lip with long-lasting glittery color payoff, perfect for this year’s Holiday parties, and the Avon Wonderland Eye Palette offers nine rich and intense shades that blend seamlessly. What’s a holiday look if not complete with the right accessories? Avon offers a variety of jewelry, watches, and other accessories that can complete a look in time for the holidays—like the Merrymood Wardrober Set that comes in a whimsical, ready-to-gift box that includes one necklace chain, three pendants, and three pairs of earrings. Visit the avonshop.ph and find new products with special deals every week until December.

BPI offers deals on Kenneth Cobonpue pieces

THE BANK of the Philippines (BPI) is offering the BPI Luxe Series — access to exclusive launches, discounts, priority previews, and more for BPI cardholders to take advantage of. BPI partnered with Cebuano designer Kenneth Cobonpue for the BPI Luxe Series on Nov. 11 to 13 at The Residences at Greenbelt Makati City. “BPI Luxe Series provides an opportunity for our clients to access and purchase some of the finest works of Kenneth Cobonpue without putting a dent in their budget,” said Jenny Lacerna, Unsecured Lending and Cards, Products and Sales Head. Through this offer, BPI Cardholders can own quality investment pieces while enjoying special discounts and the bank’s flexible payment terms through the Real 0% Special Installment Plan. For the BPI Luxe Series, Kenneth Cobonpue will release a unique line of pieces for interiors that he selected exclusively for the Philippines. These include Ginkgo Dining Tables, a collection that takes inspiration from the unique fan-shaped leaf of the Ginkgo tree (available in rectangular, square, or round shapes, suitable for indoor and outdoor use as they are made of cast polymer and aluminum and come in several colors); Corda Tables which use knots and loops made from various sizes and lengths of steel that are bent and wrapped with natural cotton cord and soaked in liquid polymer to create a delicate yet sturdy finish (rectangular or square shape to accommodate various rectilinear or round glass tops); the Dolce Bed, which is a soft woven bed with a unique egg form; the Dolce Sofa, which features organic shapes, rounded edges, and woven surfaces; and the Limbo Hoop which uses gossamer wires handwoven in a lattice pattern, and is both an art piece and a functional lamp. To know more visit www.bpi.com.ph/creditcards/promos.

Longchamp celebrates the festive season

AS THE HOLIDAY approaches, Longchamp looks forward to celebrating the spirit of the season with an array of bags, shoes and ready-to-wear. It celebrates the festive season with graphic prints and luminous textures. Pop colors bring surprise and energy to winter days, as the Box-Trot bag is revisited in candy-pink, while an orange suede jacket, zinging with mirrored polka dots, is paired with a metallic gold or silver leather skirt. In a nod to glittering disco balls, the emblematic Roseau bag comes embellished with large white dots on a black background for a graphic, modern look. Always feminine, it can be worn with a long knit dress in the same palette and print, while candy-pink mules add a vibrant twist. Longchamp rings in 2023 with chic and sparkle. Highlights include short shorts with glittering polka dots and sneakers in shimmering tweed. Or a long satin dress which reveals glimpses of skin, worn with high-heeled sandals and a Le Pliage Cuir bag studded with metal rivets. For January, Longchamp has lined up an array of cozy pieces and soft, touch-me textures — witness a combination of silk and cotton on a V-neck sweater scattered with graphic polka dots. And if the weather’s gray, the Epure bucket bag in candy-pink certainly isn’t. Longchamp is exclusively available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5 and Rustans.com.