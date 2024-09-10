Films to stream on Cinemo, iWantTFC, and ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channels

ABS-CBN is expanding its digital content offerings through a new licensing agreement with Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE). The agreement will see premium movies from Sony’s library streaming on ABS-CBN’s YouTube channels — Cinemo, iWantTFC, and ABS-CBN Entertainment.

“ABS-CBN is thrilled to offer Sony Pictures Entertainment’s premium selection of classic award-winning movies for our Filipino audiences to enjoy,” ABS-CBN head of Digital Jamie Lopez was quoted as saying in a statement. “SPE is known for their years of expertise in producing hit and timeless movies that connect with viewers all over the world. This deal marks an exciting opportunity for us to provide new content and stories that our viewers will love.”

“ABS-CBN has long been recognized as a leader in the entertainment industry in the Philippines and we’re thrilled to be collaborating with them to bring our hit, classic films to Filipino audiences,” said VP of Southeast Asia Distribution for Sony Pictures Television, Eugene Lin, in the same statement.

Among the movies available to watch are comedy films About Last Night and Cops and Robbersons, horror films 13 Ghosts and The Evil Dead, and Academy Award winner Shampoo. Other films on the slate include Cadillac Records, Excess Baggage, Jane Austen Book Club, and Funny Lady.

These movies are available in the Philippines only and can be accessed on the YouTube channels of ABS-CBN Entertainment, Cinemo, and iWantTFC.