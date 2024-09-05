Dining In/Out (09/05/24)

1 of 2

Mid-autumn treats at Marco Polo Ortigas

MARCO POLO Ortigas Manila presents a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at Lung Hin, the hotel’s Cantonese restaurant. From Sept. 1 to 17, Lung Hin offers a set menu for groups of five and 10 for the occasion. Guests can look forward to the Signature Peking Duck, and Chicken Consommé featuring Morel Mushrooms, Fish Maw, and Bamboo Pith. Other highlights of the set menu include the Baked Abalone Puff, and Roasted Goose with Mushrooms. The menu also features Wok-Fried Sea Conch with Shrimp and XO Sauce, and Sautéed US Beef Cubes with Foie Gras. Seafood lovers will like the Steamed Grouper Fillet with Parma Ham and Shiitake Mushrooms, and the Steamed Crab with Glutinous Rice, Pork, Dried Squid, and Shrimp. The meal can end with a seasonal fresh fruit platter. Lung Hin is also offering a collection of traditional mooncakes in gift boxes. There are boxes of one, four, and six mooncakes, with limited editions for the boxes of four and six. Flavors include classics such as White Lotus with Egg Yolk, Red Lotus with Egg Yolk, Red Bean with Egg Yolk, and Mixed Nuts. For inquiries, call 7720-7777.

New World Makati offers mooncakes

NEW WORLD Makati Hotel invites everyone to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with their special mooncakes which are elegantly presented in boxes inspired by traditional Chinese wooden window grilles. The hotel’s handmade mooncake collection features six flavors that include three new variants. The new flavors are Dark Chocolate, Matcha, and Durian, while classic flavors are Red Bean, Red Lotus, White Lotus. Miniature versions are also available for guests to try. An individual box is P488, a box of four is P2,388, and a box of six is P3,888. Miniature mooncakes are P168 each, and a box of six is P988. A 20% discount is offered for purchases of 100 boxes or more, and a 10% discount is given to Club Epicure members and orders of 50 boxes. For inquiries, call 8811-6888 ext. 3679 or 0917-888-4194, or e-mail fbreservations.manila@newworldhotels.com.

Gordon Ramsay: now in the Philippines

GORDON RAMSAY Bar & Grill Philippines at Newport World Resorts is now open to the public following an exclusive ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 31. Theures British classics, perfectly grilled steaks, fresh market seafood, and an array of sides and desserts. These include Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips (a battered Pacific grouper served with crispy fried potato fries), Gordon’s Signature Beef Wellington (a slice of beef tenderloin wrapped in a layer of mushroom and truffle duxelles, encased within a buttery pastry, served with creamed potato and drizzled with red wine jus). The Crispy Crab Cake & Sturia Oscietra Caviar is a balance of crisp and creamy crab cake topped with a poached egg and Hollandaise. Alongside the menu, the restaurant also hosts a bar offering high-end wines from around the world, sought-after spirits, and hand-crafted cocktails. The 400-square meter space features Spanish tiles, hand-laid wood panels and bricks, as well as bespoke Philippine-made furniture. Located on the 2nd floor of the Newport Grand Wing, the restaurant is open daily from noon to 3 p.m. for lunch and 6 to 10 p.m. for dinner; its dress code is smart casual. For more information and table reservations, visit www.newportworldresorts.com/grbg and follow @newportworldresorts and @gordonramsaybarandgrillph on Facebook and Instagram; and @newportworldresorts and @gordonramsayph on TikTok.

Celebrate Grandparents’ Day with Mang Inasal

MANG INASAL is honoring all lolos and lolas with Grandparents’ Day treats this September. From Sept. 1 to 15, visit any Mang Inasal store nationwide for combos featuring grandparents’ favorite dishes: two Palabok Solos for P129, two Extra Creamy Halo-Halos or Crèma de Leche Small for P119, and one Palabok Solo and one Extra Creamy Halo-Halo or Crèma de Leche Small for P129; with savings between P17 and P29. Mang Inasal Grandparents’ Day Treats are available for dine-in and takeout in all Mang Inasal stores nationwide. Visit www.manginasal.ph for the latest news and https://manginasaldelivery.com.ph for delivery deals.