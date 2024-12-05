Dining In/Out (12/05/24)

1 of 4

Richmonde Hotel Ortigas offers Filipino holiday favorites

RICHMONDE HOTEL Ortigas has unveiled its selection of holiday treats highlighting classic Filipino flavors. The centerpiece of this year’s menu is the Richmonde Signature Ensaymadas, available in classic plain (P215), ube (purple yam, P245), and the new mango cheese variant (P245), alongside mini versions in gift-ready boxes. Other offerings include its signature Chocolate Cake (4” for P265, 6” for P625, and 8” for P755), chewy Revel Bars (P420 for eight pieces), and Dark & White Chocolate Chip Cookies (P225 per pack). For traditionalists, there’s the Ube Macapuno Cheesecake (P215), savory Adobo Croissant (P225), Banana Walnut Bread (P395), and Cheese Pimiento Loaf (P295). Sweet additions include Silvanas in Classic Cashew and Chocnut flavors (P420 per pair), and the curated Holiday Hamper (P1,998) featuring assorted pastries and treats in a traditional buri box. For larger gatherings, Richmonde Café offers potluck platters like Beef Barbecue Spareribs (P2,650) and Salmon Wellington (P2,840), both serving six to eight people. For more information, message @Richmonde Hotel Ortigas on Facebook and Instagram.

Carmen’s Best offers special holiday ice cream bundles

CARMEN’S BEST, a local gourmet ice cream brand, has special holiday gift bundles. The Festive Classics bundle includes Dark Chocolate and Strawberry. Families can enjoy the Merry Medley, featuring three pints of ice cream: Salted Caramel, Malted Milk, and Brazilian Coffee. Holiday gatherings can be complemented by the Delightful Treats bundle, which combines Salted Caramel, Malted Milk, Strawberry, and Dark Chocolate. There is also the Keep Things Lite bundle with Strawberry, Mango, and Mixed Berries. The Cups of Christmas Flavors and Pints of Christmas Flavors options also feature holiday-inspired selections, including Jolly Ol’ Eggnog, Merry Mint Chocolate, and S’mores The Merrier, making them perfect for gifting or sharing with friends. All of these bundles feature Carmen’s Best gourmet ice cream which is made with 100% fresh milk from their farm in Laguna. These offers come in a limited-edition Christmas bag, all wrapped up to suit the festive season.

Chowking offers Buy 2, Get 1 promo

CHOWKING is offering a Buy 2, Get 1 promo on its popular dishes from Dec. 1 to 12. The promotion includes favorites like Chinese-style Fried Chicken Lauriat, Braised Beef, Imperial Chicken Chop, Wonton Mami and Siopao, and Halo-Halo Supreme, perfect for sharing this holiday season. Also, Chowking’s festive platters promo has been extended from Dec. 13 to 31. Customers can choose a freebie from favorites like Crispy Wonton, Lumpiang Shanghai, and Buchi, which are good for sharing with family and friends. All promos are available in all Chowking branches nationwide.

Jollibee’s Joyful Christmas Stores are back

JOLLIBEE is transforming over 240 of its branches nationwide into Joyful Christmas Stores for the second consecutive year. These stores will feature festive decorations inspired by local flavors and unique design elements from each province or location. The brand is also about to launch the Jolly Christmas Tours, a Google-powered digital map that will showcase all participating stores that have special Christmas displays. Select locations will also feature activations like the JoyZone, an interactive experience that turns smiles into rewards, and Coke Christmas Trucks, done in partnership with Coca-Cola Philippines.