Arts & Culture (08/14/24)

1 of 7

MSO takes on Brahms, Tchaikovsky, Puccini

THE MANILA Symphony Orchestra (MSO), under the baton of Marlon Chen, will perform at the Ayala Museum in Makati on Aug. 24. The upcoming concert will feature their takes on Tchaikovsky’s emotive Pathétique Symphony (Symphony No. 6), Puccini’s dramatic interlude Preludio Sinfonico, and the Brahms Violin Concerto. Playing with the orchestra are award-winning young violinist and Juilliard Scholar Jeanne Rafaella Marquez as guest violinist and violinist Justin Texon as guest concertmaster. Brahms Violin Concerto and Tchaikovsky 6 is part of the In Pursuit of Excellence 2024-2025: MSO Concert Series presented by the MSO Foundation and Standard Insurance. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Ayala Museum, Makati City. General Admission tickets are priced at P2,000. Seating will be on a first-come first-served basis. Tickets are now available at Ticket2Me.

Ateneo launches Bicol language book

THE ATENEO Modern Languages Department, in collaboration with the Ateneo de Naga University Press, the Ateneo de Manila University Press, and the Ateneo School of Humanities, will be launching a book on the vocabulary of the Bicol language. Translated from Spanish to English by Evelyn Caldera Soriano, Vocabularia de la Lengua Bicol will have its launch on Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. The event is open to all and will take place at Faber Hall 101 in Ateneo de Manila University, Loyola Heights, Quezon City.

UP alumni artists to hold exhibit

“DIVERSITY: The Second Exhibit” will be the second major art exhibit of the University of the Philippines (UP) College of Fine Arts Alumni Association, Inc. Its launch is set for Aug. 14 at 4:30 p.m. at the Bahay ng Alumni, UP Diliman Campus, Quezon City. There will be 39 UP alumni artists contributing their works to the show, including Jun Yee, Toym Imao, Gigi Javier Alfonso, Gig de Pio, Mitzi Reyes, Benjie Cabangis, Rico Lascano, Paul Quiaño, and Jingjing Villanueva Romero. The art exhibit will be open to the public until Aug. 31. Proceeds from the event will help fund educational programs and projects of the UP College of Fine Arts’ alumni association.

Kiddie show marks PHL-Korean friendship

TO celebrate 75 years of friendship between Korea and the Philippines in August, the Forest Music Band, Dung Dda Koong, will present a children’s play at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Complex in Pasay City. This interactive performance on Aug. 18 features four traditional Korean musical instruments: the haegeum, gayageum, geomungo, and ajaeng. The story revolves around six animal friends preparing for Tiger’s birthday party. The show is meant for children ages three and up. Seats are free but limited, with guidelines for ticket reservations to be announced soon.

Cloverleaf Estate introduces public art program

THE CLOVERLEAF Colorfest, a community mural painting event held on Aug. 10, served as the launch of a series of art initiatives by the Cloverleaf Estate. Titled “Splashing Stories Together,” the activity welcomed the artists of Bando Arts, in partnership with Dutch Boy, to create a community mural painting. Residents and the neighboring community got a chance to contribute to the shared art piece.

3rd installment of ‘Appassionata’ opens at Leon Gallery

A CONTINUATION of a series of art exhibitions, the third installment of “Appassionata” presents the works of five artists, showcasing the diversity of their art without constraining their creativity. These are Rosario Bitanga, Imelda Capije Endaya, Lenore RS Lim, Susan Fetalvero Roces, and Maria Victoria Rufino. Titled “Appassionata 3,” the exhibition will be held from Sept. 4 to 15 at Leon Gallery International, on the ground floor of the Corinthian Plaza, Paseo de Roxas cor. Gamboa St., Legaspi Village, Makati City.

Comic cover celebrates jeepney-inspired Autobot

FOR this year’s SuperManila Comic Con, happening Sept. 7 to 8, Transformers fans can expect the exclusive release of the Transformers #140th Anniversary Edition featuring a limited edition Philippine variant cover. Illustrated by up-and-coming Filipino comic artist Von Randal with color by Ellery Santos and Rex Espino, the cover art depicts Optimus Prime and Hound in the process of transforming. Optimus Prime can be seen converting into his iconic red truck form while Hound transforms into a green Pinoy jeepney, complete with chrome stallions as hood ornaments, a prominent Manila label, and route signage for Cubao and Welcome Rotonda. The comic cover pays homage to the enduring popularity of Transformers in the Philippines and the jeepney’s unique place in the country’s history and culture. With only 1,000 copies available, the collector’s piece will be available only at SuperManila Comic Con, with tickets now available at http://www.supermanila.ph/

