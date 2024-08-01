Mula Sa Buwan returns in August

MULA Sa Buwan, the award-winning original Filipino musical about love and defiance, is returning to the stage for a limited time, from Aug. 16 to Sept. 8, at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater, Circuit, Makati. Inspired by the timeless classic Cyrano de Bergerac, the reimagined tale weaves themes of love, selflessness, courage, and friendship into an unforgettable story set in 1940s Manila. Directed by Mikko Angeles, the musical stars Myke Salomon as the poet Cyrano, Gab Pangilinan as his beloved Roxane, and MC Dela Cruz as his kind-hearted friend Christian. Tickets are available via TicketWorld.

GMG Productions launches brand for theater fans

STAGEDOOR, a new initiative dedicated to expanding the musical theater experience in Manila, has officially been launched. GMG Productions started StageDoor so that there will be unique and immersive events for Filipino theater fans. These include musical theater raves, open mic performances, sing-along movie nights, and musical trivia nights. Follow StageDoor by GMG on social media for updates.

Request sa Radyo tickets go on sale

LEA SALONGA and Dolly de Leon are returning to the stage in Request sa Radyo. The play by Franz Xaver Kroetz aims to encourage the audience to contemplate the depths of solitude. The strictly limited engagement with 20 performances will take place from Oct. 10 to 20 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre in Circuit Makati. Lea Salonga and Dolly De Leon will perform the solo piece in scheduled alternating performances. Tickets are now available via TicketWorld.