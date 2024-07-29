Styles (07/29/24)

1 of 3

Fendi celebrates Chinese Valentine’s Day with collection

FENDI has launched the 2024 Chinese Valentine’s Day Capsule Collection. The collection — which includes RTW, bags, and other accessories — marks Chinese Valentine’s Day (Aug. 10) in the Fendi way. A multicolor FF logo embroidered on canvas dresses a Baguette bag in rich tones, ranging from the beige background to red, delicate pink, dark green and camel shades. The same fabric shapes a Mini Baguette, Mini Mon Trésor, and Small Roll Bag, completing the range of signature bags. Warm brown tones color a leather Iconic Peekaboo Mini bag that is lined with the same multicolor FF logo fabric. Finally, a Mini Origami bag follows the same palette and is crafted from four-toned leather in beige, pink, white, and red, completed by a pink Fortune Teller charm crafted from mink fur, and leather. A new platform Fendi Match sneaker is colored in the same shades to complete the looks. A baseball cap is embroidered with the Fendi Roma logo, while a silk foulard and a Wrappy feature the multicolor FF logo. The women’s ready-to-wear collection is a display in sand, aubergine, and olive-green shades. A long twill shirtdress is peppered with the FF logo. Two sequin FF embroideries are added to a white hooded sweatshirt and shorts set, while a white cotton T-shirt is embroidered with the multicolored Fendi Roma logo in continuity with the bags. The men’s collection continues the story with shades such as sand, denim blue, burgundy, and forest green. The recolored FF logo appears on a silk shirt and a two-sided nylon windproof jacket, as well as on the Fendi Melon hobo bag and the Fendi Compact camera case bag. There are beige and navy-blue cotton T-shirts, Bermuda shorts, and baseball caps with the FF logo embroidery. The Fendi 2024 Chinese Valentine’s Day Capsule Collection will be available starting July 18 in all major boutiques in China, the fendi.cn website and WeChat online boutique, and will also be on sale at FENDI boutiques in Greenbelt in Makati; in Siam Paragon, Thailand; Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands; Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur Pavilion; Vietnam’s HCM Union Square; and Australia’s Melbourne Chadstone.

Cos will stream New York fashion show on Sept. 10

COS returns to New York Fashion Week (NYFW) this September to launch its Autumn Winter 2024 mainline and Atelier collections on the runway. Following its debut show at NYFW in September 2022, the London-based fashion brand is set to present its winter collections as part of the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA) official schedule, engaging with communities at the forefront of fashion, art, music, and design. The show will take place on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m EDT (that’s 1 a.m, Sept. 11 on Manila Time) and will be streamed live on cos.com.

Puma gets Blackpink’s Rosé as new ambassador

PUMA engaged global K-pop singer Rosé from South Korean musical quartet Blackpink as its newest ambassador in June. She is now promoting the Puma Palermo low-top sneaker in cobalt and black. Puma’s partnership with Rosé will center around PUMA’s catalog of iconic silhouettes such as the “Rewrite the Classics” program, which celebrates Puma’s most timeless footwear shapes and brings them into a new generation. The Puma Palermo is available now from PUMA.com, Puma flagship stores, and selected Puma stockists, with more colorways coming soon.