K-Dramas refreshed with the PPO

KOREAN DRAMAS, or K-Dramas, are loved for their heart-pounding and tear-inducing qualities. The complex emotions in Descendants of the Sun and cherished memories in Crash Landing on You, for example, resonate with Filipinos’ penchant for drama and romance.

On June 29, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila, the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) will celebrate this genre of entertainment with OST Symphony: K-Drama in Concert.

The PPO will be playing music to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Philippine-South Korean diplomatic relations. The concert is presented by the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, and the Korean Cultural Center Philippines.

Led by conductor Herminigildo Ranera, the PPO will perform melodies from both South Korean and Filipino dramas and films. For this concert, South Korean singer-songwriter Gaho will give renditions of K-drama OST favorites while singers Julie Anne San Jose and Zephanie Dimaranan will perform music from Filipino adaptations of K-dramas.

“Cultural exchange plays a pivotal role in Philippine-South Korean relations, ushered in by Hallyu (Korean Wave) and facilitated by the popularity of K-pop, K-dramas, cuisine, and language in the Philippines,” said CCP President Kaye C. Tinga in a statement.

“These cultural exchanges and exposure play a crucial role in enriching our societies, promoting mutual respect, inspiring artistic innovation, and broadening our horizons, ultimately enhancing our collective critical understanding.”

The event is free to the public. Seats may be reserved via bit.ly/ostsymphony