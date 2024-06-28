Entertainment News (06/28/24)

1 of 11

ANIMA Studios debuts queer series Marahuyo Project

IN time for Pride Month, ANIMA Studios has released the queer series, Marahuyo Project. Inspired by nostalgic 1990s barkada shows, it explores themes of representation, equality, and safe spaces through heartwarming and relatable stories revolving around a group of friends. With queer narratives at its core, the series’ diverse cast is led by Adrian Lindayag as King, a vocal and feisty transferee to the fictional traditional town of Marahuyo. There, he lobbies to create the first LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex, asexual plus) organization in the local school campus along with his newly formed friends group played by Nour Hooshmand, Yani Villarosa, AJ Sison, and Ian Villa. Marahuyo Project can be streamed via ANIMA Studios’ YouTube channel.

A Quiet Place: Day One now in Philippine cinemas

THE HORROR franchise of A Quiet Place gets more intense with the new prequel showing day one of its version of the apocalypse. It stars Lupita Nyong’o as Samira, one of the main survivors. According to writer-director Michael Sarnoski. her character was developed from his initial pitch of a woman going through the city in the middle of the apocalypse to get pizza from a childhood restaurant. In the middle of the chaos and horror, Samira and her cat Frodo find companionship in Eric, played by Joseph Quinn. A Quiet Place: Day One tells their tale of survival in the massive city of New York as it falls apart. The movie is now in Philippine cinemas.

Red Velvet fan tour coming to Metro Manila

K-POP group Red Velvet has announced that its fan tour will be coming to Metro Manila in September. The fan-con tour is titled <HAPPINESS : My Dear, ReVe1uv>, and is set for Sept. 14 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. The group’s members — Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri — will perform their hits live and will interact with their fans. More details will be revealed soon.

Thai horror-romcom My Boo comes to PHL

THE HORROR-romantic comedy My Boo revolves around gamer Joe (played by model-actor Sutthirak “Gee” Subvijitra), who inherits a haunted house. Down on his luck, he gets the idea of turning the place into a horror attraction and recruits its three resident ghosts to be his actors. Love begins to bloom when Joe develops a deep connection with the charming ghost, Anong (played by popstar-actress Maylada “Bow” Susri). Produced by Jungka Studio and written and directed by Khomkrit “S” Treewimol, My Boo has grossed over 100 million baht (around P158 million) in Thailand, one of the highest-grossing Thai films of 2024. It can now be seen in the Philippines exclusively in SM Cinemas.

The Met: Live in HD shows Verdi’s La Forza del Destino

GIUSEPPE Verdi’s opera, La Forza del Destino (The Power of Fate or The Force of Destiny), explores love, death, and betrayal through the intertwined journeys of anti-heroes Leonora, Alvaro, and Carlo. It is also the next opera in the current installment of the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ The Met: LIVE in HD, a series of recordings of operas performed at the Metropolitan Theater in New York. Lise Davidsen takes on the titular role of Leonora while baritone Igor Golovatenko embodies the role of the vengeful Don Carlo, under the direction of Mariusz Treliński and guided by the baton of Yannick Nézet-Séguin. La Forza del Destino will be screened on July 2, 5:30 p.m., exclusively at Greenbelt 3, Cinema 1 in Makati City. Regular tickets are priced at P350 while the discounted price for students and seniors is P100. Tickets are available at the venue’s ticket booth or can be booked online at www.sureseats.com.

Gateway holds Binibining Pilipinas 2024 photo exhibit

PAGEANT fans can get up close with their favorite Binibining Pilipinas 2024 candidates through the “Glam Shot and National Costume Photo Exhibit” at the Gateway Mall Activity Area in Araneta City, Quezon City. The exhibit showcases the contestants in seven-foot-tall portraits shot by official lensmen Raymond Saldana and Owen Reyes of Klickbox Studios. The contestants were styled by Patrick Henry Mergano for the portraits, and wear outfits by Manny Halasan and Allan Laserna. The exhibit is ongoing until June 30, then will be transferred to other Araneta City malls until the 60th Binibining Pilipinas Grand Coronation Night on July 7.

Robinsons Antipolo holds pet adoption activity

ROBINSONS MALLS’ Happy Pets Club and the Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF) are organizing a slumber party for those who want to find a new pet to bond with. To be held at the Robinsons Antipolo Main Mall Atrium on July 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the adoption drive under the Gift of Furever Home program aims to find permanent loving homes for the stray cats and victims of dog-meat trade rescued by its partner advocacy group AKF. All cats and dogs are healthy, rehabilitated, and ready for adoption.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 on HBO in July

THE 12th season of Larry David’s comedy where he plays an over-the-top version of himself is coming to HBO and HBO GO on July 8. The iconic Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy series will continue to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go. The series also stars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, and Cheryl Hines.

Ayala Malls Cinemas screen Marupok A+

STARTING July 10, the catfishing film Marupok A+ (Where is the Lie?) will be shown in Ayala Malls Cinemas. Based on a true story that went viral on Twitter, it follows Janzen Torres (EJ Jallorina), a hopeless romantic who goes on a dating app and matches with the seemingly perfect Theo Balmaceda (Royce Cabrera). On the day of their first date, Janzen gets ghosted. This then leads to an intricately planned web of deceit and catfishing, with a sociopathic mastermind named Beanie Landridos (Maris Racal) behind all of it. The film, directed by Quark Henares, was previously shown in Cinemalaya 2023.

Dingdong Avanzado at The Theatre at Solaire in July

SINGER Dingdong Avanzado will be back onstage at The Theatre at Solaire to perform his greatest hits. Joining him in this one night-only event are the Jessa Zaragoza, Pablo of SB19, Jayda, Idol Philippines Season 2 winner Khimo, Tawag ng Tanghalan Grand Duets champions Marielle Montellano and JM dela Cerna, singer/actor LA Santos, and pop music icon Randy Santiago. Dingdong Avanzado, The Original Prince of Pinoy Pop will take place on July 19, at 8 p.m., at The Theatre at Solaire. Tickets are now available via TicketWorld.

Jolianne releases R&B ballad

RISING singer-songwriter Jolianne has released “I’ll Be Somebody You Want,” an R&B ballad all about finding a genuine romantic connection with someone regardless of complexities and imperfections. Written by Jolianne, the song is produced by RJ Pineda, a keyboardist for Filipino bands such as Apartel and Brat Pack. “I’ll Be Somebody You Want” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.