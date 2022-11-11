Entertainment News (11/11/22)

1 of 9

Cannes films to show at QCinema 2022

IN LINE with its goal to bring world cinema to the Philippines, the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) will screen Cannes Film Festival official selection titles at the QCinema International Film Festival, which will run from Nov. 18 to 25. Fresh from this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Return to Seoul by Davy Chou and Corsage by Marie Kreutzer, both from the Un Certain Regard section, will be part of the 10th edition of QCinema under the festival’s main competition section, Asian Next Wave, and in the Screen International section, respectively. Corsage is about the last years of Empress Elisabeth “Sisi” of Austria, played by Vicky Krieps who bagged the Un Certain Regard award for Best Performance. Empress Sissi is idolized for her beauty and renowned for inspiring fashion trends. But in 1877, as she celebrated her 40th birthday, she must fight to maintain her public image by lacing her corset tighter and tighter. Cannes 2019 Best Screenplay winner and Golden Globe nominee, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, a French film by Celine Sciamma, is also showing under QCinema’s Rainbow QC section and is being co-presented by the French Film Festival and the QCinema LGBTQIA+ Program. The film also won the Queer Palm at Cannes, making it the first film directed by a woman to win the award. Other international films being brought in by the FDCP for the festival are Celine Sciamma’s Petite Maman; Joachim Trier’s Oscar-nominated (Best International Feature and Best Screenplay) film The Worst Person in the World where actress Renate Reinsve won Best Actress in Cannes 2021; 2021 Cannes Un Certain Regard film Women Do Cry, by Vesela Kazakova and Mina Mileva; and Léonor Serraille’s Mother and Son, nominated for Cannes’s Palme d’Or under the In Competition section. QCinema screenings will be held at Gateway, Trinoma, Powerplant, Cinema 76, and SM North EDSA. Online screening, done in partnership with VivaMax, will be from Nov. 22 to 26. Ticket prices for theatrical screenings are P300 while online tickets are P299. For details, visit qcinema.ph and the festival’s social media accounts — www.facebook.com/QCinemaPH, twitter.com/QCinemaPH, and www.instagram.com/qcinemaph.

Int’l Film Industry Conference next week

THE 6th EDITION of the International Film Industry Conference (IFIC), an international platform hosted by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) and geared towards bringing together international and local industry professionals to discuss the latest trends, developments, and cooperation opportunities, will be held in a hybrid format from Nov. 18 to 20 at Novotel Manila Araneta Center in Quezon City and online via Zoom and Facebook. This year’s IFIC, done in partnership with QCinema International Film Festival and Full Circle Lab – Philippines, will feature six free public sessions, three masterclasses, and a workshop series. The public sessions will be on documentary filmmaking, global trends on film distribution and exhibition, incentives and grants for Filipino filmmakers, and funding opportunities. They will include a roundtable discussion with the ASEAN-Republic of Korea film commissions and agencies on accessing global opportunities for the Southeast Asian Film Industry and a session on international co-production in Asia. The masterclasses are recommended for film industry professionals and enthusiasts. The topics are co-production with other countries, models of film distribution, and marketing films in the global market. Registration fee for one masterclass is P1,000, while a package of all three masterclasses is P2,500. The workshop series on dossier-making and pitching is exclusive to the FDCP’s selected CreatePH grantees. Those interested in the free public sessions and masterclasses for both online and onsite events must register at the IFIC website (fdcp.ph/ific) to secure a slot. Registration is open until Nov. 14. For more information and updates on IFIC 2022, visit their official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/IFICPHofficial.

Boyce Avenue coming to PHL in February

FLORIDA-based band Boyce Avenue is returning to the Philippines for Valentine’s week. They will perform on Feb. 11 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, on Feb. 12 at the Waterfront Hotel Ballroom in Cebu, and on Feb. 14 at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City. Joining them are OPM hitmakers Adie, Nobita, and (Manila show only) The Juans. The band frequently tours North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and visits new countries every year. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 19 (10 a.m.) in Manila via TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets, and via SMTickets.com and SM Ticket outlets in Cebu and Davao.

SKYcable offers FIFA World Cup access

SPORTS fans can enjoy a variety of sports and action programs on SKYcable’s HD Plans and SKY Fiber’s Unli Broadband + HD Cable TV Plans this November. Football fans interested in watching the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 can tune in to the live matches, replays, and special features on World Cup TV (WCTV) from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 via SKY Pay-Per-View. SKY subscribers can purchase the Regular All Access Pass for P1,999 until Nov. 28. E-sports shows are available every Wednesday and Thursday at 10 p.m. on Techstorm. Catch FIFA gaming streamers play for a spot in the G2 Esports squad in Making the Squad: FIFA Edition, and witness the pros battle it out in Esports Championship East Asia – Pro Evolution Soccer. Subscribe to SKYcable’s HD Plans for as low as P500 per month or SKY Fiber’s Unli Broadband + HD Cable TV Plans for as low as P1,699 a month. Get an added treat of up to P400 free Jollibee e-GCs until Dec. 31 when subscribing online to a SKY Fiber Unli Broadband + HD Cable TV Plan via the official website (mysky.com.ph/skyfiber) or SKY’s 24/7 assistant KYLA on the website, Viber, or Messenger.

Drag Race PH runner-up Marina Summers releases single

FILIPINA drag artist and Drag Race Philippines first runner-up Marina Summers has released her debut single under Tarsier Records entitled “Divine.” The dance-pop anthem celebrates the queer community and promotes taking ownership of one’s individuality while playing around with the summer theme and heavenly references. It’s a mix of dancehall and pop sounds with Latin guitar. Tarsier Records label head Moophs produced the track while Marina Summers wrote the lyrics and melody. Ms. Summers is one of the newest additions to Tarsier Records’ roster of artists. She performs regularly at Nectar Nightclub and is one of the founders of Drag Playhouse PH. “Divine” is available on all digital platforms and watching its music video on YouTube.

Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz hold concert

JULIE Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz will tell the story of the “JulieVer” journey from friends to lovers in The JulieVerse Concert on Nov. 26, 8 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. The concert’s performances will focus on the power of strong partnerships, under the theme of “twin flames” and mirror souls. The show will also feature Mavy Legaspi and Kyline Alcantara. For tickets, visit https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/.

Wallows make QC stop on Asian tour

AMERICAN alternative rock band Wallows has announced that they will be performing in the Philippines as part of their Tell Me That It’s Over tour Asia 2023. The show in Manila will take place on Feb. 15 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. Promoted by AEG Presents Asia and Ovation Productions, tickets to Wallows’s Tell Me That It’s Over Tour Asia 2023 Manila are priced at P3,550 and will go on sale on Nov. 11, 10 a.m. via ovationtickets.com and ticketnet.com.ph. The band, based in Los Angeles, is composed of Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters, and Cole Preston. It began releasing songs independently in April 2017, with their first single, “Pleaser,” reaching number two on the Spotify Global Viral 50 chart. In 2018, Wallows signed with Atlantic Records and released their major label debut EP, Spring, produced by John Congleton. The band released their debut studio album, Nothing Happens, in 2019. It was followed by their 2020 EP, Remote.

Air Supply returns to Manila

AUSTRALIAN rock duo Air Supply returns for a two-night concert at Newport World Resorts on December 15 and 16. Graham Russel and Russel Hitchcock are famous for hits such as “Every Woman in the World,” “All Out of Love,” and “Just Another Woman,”. Tickets are still available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets: P11,000 (PLATINUM) P10,000 (SVIP), P9,000 (VIP), P7,500 (GOLD), P5,000 (SILVER), and P2,500 (BRONZE). For inquiries, contact the Newport World Resorts National Sales Team via Archli Enriquez at 0917 823 9602, Kenneth Navoa at 0917 807 9387, and Jefferson Federizo at 0917 658 9378, or call Ticketworld at 8891-9999, or SM Tickets at 8470-2222.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery trailer released

IN THE follow up to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery when someone suddenly turns up dead. It involves a new cast of colorful suspects. The film stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premieres on Netflix Dec. 23. Watch the trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gj5ibYSz8C0.

Guitarist Ivar Fojas at CCP Special Concert Series 2022

CLASSICAL guitarist Ivar Fojas will hold his solo concert as part of the Special Concert Series on November 16, Wednesday at the CCP Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (Black Box Theater) at 7:30 pm. Dr. Ivar-Nicholas Fojas currently works as a guitar professor at the Philippine Women’s University School of Music Graduate School. He mentors masters and doctoral-level guitar students and teaches Ph.D. courses in music and is an associate Professorial Lecturer 5 at De La Salle University Literature Department. He received a Fulbright scholarship to pursue his doctoral studies at the Bolton Guitar Studies Program at the University of Arizona in 2011. He was also a full scholar in his previous studies at the Philippine Women’s University and the University of the Philippines from 2008 to 2011. He taught at the University of the Philippines College of Music and later became a lecturer of humanities at the University of the Philippines Los Baños. Mr. Fojas conducted research on the lute works of J.S Bach that culminated in a lecture. This led him to baroque guitar performances with the Helios Ensemble and Arizona Baroque. He presented numerous solo recitals and performed guitar concertos in the Philippines by Mauro Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Federico Moreno-Torroba, and Joaquin Rodrigo with the Manila Symphony Orchestra and Peace Philharmonic Philippines, among other events. In 2020, Mr. Fojas was featured in an online concert under the Sunshine Classics concert series on October 16-31 together with the Kabataang Gitarista (KG); Fernando Sy-Changco III, David Tiongson, and Edel Mark Bitao who are a group of skilled public high school students. For more information about the event, please follow the official CCP social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.